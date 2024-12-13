It’s that time of year again – family or friends with kids visiting – where to take them?

Or maybe you’re looking for a festive family treat, for your own.

You can take a flight with Father Christmas himself, no reindeer needed – right here in Brighton, on the i360 Santa in the Sky Experience.

We were lucky enough to try it for ourselves. We enjoyed luxury spiced apple mocktails with mochi ice-cream, and got to skip the usual shopping-centre queues to meet Santa and his elves.

Send him your wishlist, and even get a gift – my seven-year-old was very happy with his.

We decided to make it a day of jolly wintery delights in Brighton, and go skating at the Royal Pavilion, followed by afternoon tea at the Hilton Metropole bar.

Nothing says Christmas is coming like a trip to the ice rink. In the beautiful surrounds of Pavilion Gardens, and with helpful expert skaters on hand to give tips, it’s the perfect combination of winter thrills followed by a well-deserved cozy hot chocolate at the Rink Café.

We made sure to leave room, however, for the absolute treat of festive Afternoon Tea at the Doubletree Hilton Metropole.

Three tiers of tiny sandwiches, vol-au-vents, cakes, scones, and a luxury hot drinks menu to please even the pickiest tea connoisseur. We were stuffed, and feeling very festive indeed.

Brighton i360 Christmas Festivities

The experience promises fun for the entire family, with children (up to 15 years old) able to meet Santa and take home a special gift. Guests can watch the city transform into a winter wonderland from 138 meters above, taking in the breathtaking Brighton skyline.

Santa in the Sky is available for selected time slots from 30 November 30 until Christmas Eve. Find out more here.

Skate into Christmas at the Pavilion. The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink is open 26th October 2024 – 5th January, 2025. Sessions must be booked in advance and are 45 minutes long.

Click here for more details about the afternoon tea at the Metropole Bar, Doubletree by Hilton Brighton Metropole