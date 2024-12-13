As we enter the stalls, ‘snow’ gently tumbles from above, a train is heard in the distance, and people are excited to be there.

Many seem to know what’s ahead, as this show has been performed for over 30 years, but it’s our first time, and we know nothing about it. The performance is back in the UK, and Brighton is one of just two venues it’s playing before it moves to the West End.

A grumpy downtrodden clown appears on the stage through a haze of dry ice and immediately we’re drawn in. He’s dressed in traditional make up, with wild hair and an oversized tunic.

His movements are slow and careful, exaggerated and deliberate. He pulls a rope and others appear, with ridiculously sized feet and a similar downturned expressions.

As they interact, the audience are a little unsure of what’s going on, but intrigued.

There are no words, few sounds, but the music is striking, the lighting picks out the details, and intimate gestures tell us everything we need to know.

The evening is full of vignettes, some silly, some poignant, others surprising, veering between intimate moments and ensemble sets.

The audience is included at every moment and the people in the stalls little choice but to be involved. We realise we are grinning by the end of the first half, caught up in their strange antics, and definitely enjoying ourselves.



It would be wrong to give too much detail about the second half and, if you are going, please avoid any videos, ignore any reviews and appreciate the pure joy of surprise.

There’s an amazing mime using a hatstand which had the whole audience engrossed, a beautiful moment with a balloon that dances in the wind, and a finale that had everyone in fits of giggles.

You will never have seen the Theatre Royal used like this. Our neighbour confesses to have seen the show several times before, there are children behind us who are completely absorbed by the action and the characters on stage, and people don’t want to leave at the end.

A completely charming and joyous evening that will stay in the memory for a long time, full of performers who are masters at their craft.