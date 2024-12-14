The A27 Brighton bypass was closed in both directions after a crash this afternoon (Saturday 14 December).

The four-car crash happened between the turn-off for the A23 and the Devil’s Dyke roundabout.

National Highways said that a car overturned and another caught fire, with traffic queuing for several miles on the A27 and the A23.

Delays of almost half an hour were reported initially and, once the eastbound side of the road reopened, there was a tailback to Falmer.

On the A23, southbound traffic was queuing from Pyecombe and northbound from Preston Park.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service urged drivers to avoid the area..

#A27 is closed in both directions between #A23 (north #Brighton) and #A2038 Closure is due to a collision, resulting in 1 overturned vehicle + 1 vehicle fire @SussexRoadsPol are at scene Delays of approx 25 minutes (approx. 3 miles of congestion) both ways Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/R46TRU32zp — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) December 14, 2024