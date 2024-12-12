A house, garage and cars were destroyed in a fire in Brighton this morning (Thursday 12 December) which started by accident, the fire service said.

The fire started in the garage in Westdene just before 11.30am and late this afternoon fire crews were still damping down and checking for hotspots to ensure the fire was completely out.

The roof of the property, in Green Ridge, collapsed in the blaze and six cars were gutted in the garage, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene at lunchtime, taking the best part of three hours before the fire service was able to scale down its response.

At 3.20pm, Group Manager Tom Walby said: “Crews will remain on scene for the next few hours, damping down and checking for hotspots.

“We’d like to thank our firefighters, officers and partners for their hard work during this incident.”

The fire service said: “At this time, the fire is being treated as accidental.”

At just after 2.20pm, the fire service said: “The incident is scaling down and crews are checking for hotspots to ensure the fire is completely out. Please continue to avoid the area.”

Initially, the fire service sent four fire engines to the scene and said: “As of 11.50, everyone has been accounted for and there are no reported injuries.

“We ask that the public avoid the area while crews tackle the fire.

“As of 12.20pm, we have sent eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.

“There are six cars in the garage, which is connected to a house.

“As of 1pm, crews are continuing to tackle the fire using firefighting foam and the aerial ladder platform.

“The property has been substantially damaged, with the roof partially collapsing.

“There is a lot of smoke in the area and locals are asked to keep doors and windows closed.”