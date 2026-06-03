Swelling crowds which led to a road closing during last year’s Brighton Pride were not linked with a St James’ Street pub, its landlady says.

The St James’ Tavern wants to extend its opening hours during this year’s event, as it has been able to do in previous years.

But after both police and council officers objected, arguing the pub had ignored warnings, it had to convince a licensing panel, which met today.

Environmental protection officer Mylene Hayward told the panel the pub was given a community protection warning last year after its DJ failed to heed a warning to reduce sound levels.

She said only one other venue in St James’s Street caused noise issues, and one other premises in another part of the city had a noise notice served.

But the pub’s designated premises supervisor Victoria Bennett, who has responsibility for alcohol sales, said the doors and windows were closed by 6pm.

Miss Bennett said her partner and the DJ who were originally warned about the notice did not realise the seriousness of the verbal warnings and officials should have contacted her as she was at the pub the entire time.

Sussex Police licensing officer Mark Thorogood said the pub can continue to trade during its usual licensing hours, but following the previous years breaches the force could not support the extension.

In the force’s submission concerns were raised about late closing up in 2022 and 2024, early opening in 2023, and loud music and customers spilling into the street in 2025.

Mr Thorogood said the force had no issues with the pub’s application for extended hours during the World Cup or the 100 or so venues across the city who have applied for extensions during Pride.

He confirmed St James’s Street was closed for public safety reasons as the pub was attracting people due to noise. He also stated St James’s Street will be closed this year.

Panel chair Councillor Julie Cattell asked if other roads were closed during the Pride weekend, and Mr Thorogood said only the pre-planned roads for the parade and around Preston Park.

Another panel member, Councillor Paul Nann asked if the road was closed because the situation was dangerous.

Mr Thorogood said: “The situation had been created where the volume of people in the area was becoming a concern.

“I personally witnessed police officers at one point actually escorting a bus up St James’s Street, so I think when you’re having to use police officers to escort a bus up the street, that’s probably what started tipping that decision.”

Councillor Nann asked if the issues occurred during daytime trading, not the additional hours, which was confirmed.

Miss Bennett said the people gathered in St James’s Street were not to do with the pub but people enjoying Pride.

She argued there were crowds in Madeira Place to queue for the Pride Street Party in Marine Parade.

There were approximately 30 police in Madeira Place which was the emergency exit and Miss Bennett suspected were there because people were expecting the previous St James’s Street party.

She told the panel the pub does not have door security as standard as it is not a “high risk” venue but uses a mobile service.

Miss Bennett said: “There is no evidence that we were encouraging a street party. Our music was inside.

“Our customers are on the pavement, and we have a pavement licence. Our security and myself were keeping them on the pavement.

“The people in the middle of the road were nothing to do with us.”

She said her staff offered plastic containers to people who had glass bottles of products her pub does not sell, and she was also trying to clear the road herself as residents and customers from other outlets were in the street.

She added that the pub was only asking for two extra hours, which were not times when there were issues.

The pub wants to extend its hours to 3am on Saturday 1 August, 4am on Sunday 2 August and 1am on Monday 3 August, and to be able to use the first floor.

St James’s existing licence allows it top open until 12.30am Sunday to Thursday and 1.30am on Friday and Saturday (Saturday and Sunday early hours).

The panel, which also includes Councillor Sam Parrott, retired to make its decision, which should be made public within 48 hours.