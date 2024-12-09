A Hove primary school has been rated outstanding by Ofsted after an inspection by the official education watchdog.

The inspection report praised West Hove Infant School which has almost 500 pupils at two sites – in School Road, off Portland Road, and in Holland Road.

Ofsted said: “The school provides an education of the highest quality. There has been a methodical approach to identifying what pupils must know. The school has meticulously identified the order of what pupils learn from Reception onwards.

“Staff’s expectations of pupils are reflected in their ambitions and motivations to be the very best they can be.”

The inspection team said that “classrooms are a joy to visit”, with happy and engaged children, adding that pupils “see their work as a source of pride (and) as a result of this and the school’s great curriculum offer, they achieve well”.

The report also said that pupils aspired to be the best that they could be and that staff were passionate about pupils’ learning and development.

It said that school leaders at every level were determined to secure the highest quality education for all pupils and that their sense of urgency and determination to do so was clear.

Children with special educational needs or disabilities were swiftly identified and exceptionally well supported, the report said.

And the school had developed an exceptionally strong culture of positivity, with high expectations of pupils’ focus on learning and behaviour.

Executive head Maddie Southern was delighted with the “acknowledgement of the excellent educational offer we have created for our pupils”

She said: “We are all completely thrilled to receive outstanding judgments across the board in our first inspection for 11 years under what is undoubtedly a much more challenging Ofsted framework.”

When the school was last inspected in December 2013, it was also rated outstanding – as it was at the inspection before that, in 2008.

The head said: “This is an incredible achievement for our school. I cannot begin to put into words just how proud I am of the staff and pupils and all of the hard work, determination and exceptional passion we see each and every day within our classrooms and around the schools.

“Receiving this report for all of the staff and our wonderful pupils is the best early Christmas gift we can share with our families as we near the end of the autumn term.

“It gives us a strong platform to build on as we consider this next exciting chapter.”

The Ofsted report comes as the end date approached for a consultation on a proposal for the school – part of the Hove Learning Federation – to join the Aurora Academies Trust.

The leadership team at the federation, which also includes Hove Junior School, believe that joining Aurora would be the right next step for both schools.

The governing body said: “Governors are delighted that Maddie and her staff team have the recognition they deserve for the exceptional education they offer to our wonderful students.

“Our schools have faced considerable challenges over the last few years, and governors are proud of the decisions they have made, which have allowed the school team to focus on the most important thing, the pupils, and achieve this amazing Ofsted outcome.

“We are confident that the schools will continue to go from strength to strength. Our school leaders and governors remain committed to the best outcomes for our students and the local area we serve.”

The head added: “We deeply value and appreciate every member of our school community and know that they share in the pride of this Ofsted success which reflects the dedication and excellence of everyone involved.”