Six fire engines were sent to a block of flats ablaze in Brighton late last night (Saturday 12 April).

One person needed treatment and was handed to paramedics at the scene in Canterbury Drive, Brighton, just off Upper Lewes Road.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received the first 999 call at about 11pm and firefighters spent almost two hours putting out the blaze at the three-storey flats.

Late last night, the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Canterbury Drive, in Brighton, today at 11pm.

“Six appliances are currently at the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using four hose-reel jets, as well as firefighting foam, to tackle the fire at the three-storey building.

“Locals are advised to close all doors and windows and to avoid the area to allow emergency services to deal with the situation.”

The fire service said that Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also at the scene.

In an update at 1.30am, the fire service said: “Firefighters remain at the scene, with operations now scaled back to one appliance and an officer.

“The stop message came in at 12.43am. All persons accounted for. One casualty reported, now left in the care of paramedics.

“At the height of the fire, 10 breathing apparatus wearers used four hose-reel jets to tackle the fire.

“The situation is now under control.

“Police will remain on scene and fire investigation will follow.”

In a further update at 8.40am, the fire service added: “Crews have now left the incident and police remain at the scene. A fire investigation will follow.”