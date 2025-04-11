A police officer faces court charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a van in Old Steine, Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “A Sussex police officer will appear in court charged with dangerous driving.

“PC James Kirk, 26, is alleged to have driven a marked police vehicle while responding to an emergency call through a red light and collided with a light goods vehicle (LGV) in Brighton on Wednesday 4 September last year.

“The officer is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 29 April.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

“The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.”