LAMBRINI GIRLS + HUMAN INTEREST + RIZZAS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 12.4.25

The night began early, with support from Rizzas at 7pm, followed by Human Interest at 8pm.

Rizzas, a three-piece band from Brighton, brought a raw, DIY feel. Having ‘warmed-up’ at The Rossi Bar earlier for Brighton’s ‘Homegrown Festival’, it was clear that the leap to the stage at Chalk was a significant one. Understandably, appearing a little anxious at points, with each member largely confining themselves to their bit of the stage during their performance. Nevertheless, the band delivered an authentic garage punk performance: shouting vocals, speedy tempos and gritty, distorted guitar riffs.

Irrespective of confidence, it was fantastic to see young local talent being offered this spot, staying authentic to the Lambrini Girls’ mission of supporting grassroot communities and challenging an industry still dominated by upper-middle-class, well-connected artists, as best characterised in their track ‘Filthy Rich Nepo Baby’.

Rizzas:

Arthur Coates – guitar, vocals

Kacie Smeeth – bass, vocals

Elliot Johnston – drums

Rizzas setlist:

‘Bank Account Blues’

‘Prince Harming’

‘Jamaican Lager’

‘Brand New Cadillac’ (Vince Taylor cover)

‘Love Song’

‘Gimmie’

‘Dirty Dennis’

‘Nitrous’

‘Surfin USA’ (Beach Boys cover)

‘Living In Brighton’

‘Surfin Bird’ (The Trashmen cover)

linktr.ee/rizzasband

Up next was Human Interest, who completely stole my attention. Their stage presence was tight and polished; their songs were layered, dynamic and memorable. They opened with ‘Nuclear War’, a track off their latest EP ‘Smile While You’re Losing’. The song featured the spoken-word-like vocals from guitarist Cat Harisson, blending beautifully with a slow, steady bassline, hazy reverbed backing vocals and soft cymbals. The crowd responded with appreciative head bops and attentive eyes, quickly warming to what Human Interest had to offer.

Sonically, their style is eclectic: soft feminine vocals from Tyler Damara Kelly, The Sundays-style jangly riffs on ‘Pinch Me’, and post-punk breakdowns that wouldn’t feel out of place on a Fontaines D.C. record. Tracks like ‘Nonsense’ and ‘So Smart’ featured a clear ‘Boys In The Better Land’ style bassline, matched with similarly infectious energy. ‘So Smart’ particularly showcased the front leads Cat Harrison and Tyler Damara Kelly’s on-stage chemistry, a playful and compelling culmination to their set.

Their set was well rehearsed and oozed an effortless coolness. It feels inevitable that they’ll return to Chalk, only next time at the top of the bill. With much of the set featuring unreleased material, it is safe to say that I and many others were convinced to tune in for their next release. There is a Black Country New Road vibe to their sound, which makes sense given their collaboration with producer Maschetzko.

Human Interest:

Tyler Damara Kelly – bass, backing vocals

Cat Harisson – lead guitar, lead singer

Human Interest setlist:

‘Nuclear War’ (from 2024 ‘Smile While You’re Losing’ EP)

‘Neutral Zone’ (unreleased)

‘Hypocrite’ (unreleased)

‘Pinch Me’ (unreleased)

‘Nonsense’ (unreleased)

‘So Smart’ (from 2023 ‘Empathy Lives In Outer Space’ EP)

linktr.ee/humaninterest

After a quick bar break and loo run, I promptly re-entered for the start of the Lambrini Girls’ set and, into what has got to be the largest crowd I have ever seen at Chalk. Having last performed in Brighton in January for their album release Resident gig, (Review HERE), the anticipation in the room was palpable. The crowd buzzing like proud parents waiting at the school gates.

The set began as it meant to go on; “Who is ready to f*ck?!” said lead singer Phoebe Lunny, launching the night with a scream. The tone was set. The audience immediately matched the bands ferocity, bouncing to ‘Big Dick Energy’ as the venue quite literally vibrated underfoot.

From that moment, this energy was not allowed nor given opportunity to dissipate. Lunny orchestrated the crowd from start to finish, with constant calls for crowd splits, circle pits and synchronised clapping. All the while, bassist Lilly Macieira-Boşgelmez kept the punky energy grounded with her punchy, gritty basslines that are integral to the Lambrini sound.

The lyrics are on the nose, as bold as their stage presence, politically charged and emotionally raw. ‘Lads Lads Lads’ takes a swing at toxic masculinity, while ‘Bad Apple’ delivers fiery anti-police commentary. The band does not shy away from addressing current political commentary. After a striking performance of ‘God’s Country’, featuring the recurring call-and-response style chorus of “Great Britain…Are you sure?”, Lunny addresses the room directly. Declaring Lambrini Girls a “political band”, they remind the crowd of the responsibility that comes with such a stance. Openly confronting the audience to address the ongoing genocide in Palestine and inviting anyone who disagreed to leave. No one moved.

The like mindedness of the crowd is pertinent, an equally frustrated audience is quick to join in on the anti-nationalist lyrics, chanting with conviction. The playfulness and humour from the show acting as a rest bite from the serious undertones. The band play an older song ‘Terf Wars’, introduced by addressing the problematic behaviours of author JK Rowling. Drummer Misha Philips then speaks from the heart, offering adoration and support for the UK’s trans community. Despite the harsh realities of the conversations being had tonight, the Brini community clearly provides a place of refuge and solace around this. The shows clearly transcending the typical expectations of a gig, offering a safe space for fans to process rage with joy.

There were lighter moments too: the band introducing themselves as Jason Derulo and tracks like ‘Craig David’ bring genuine laughter. Mid-set, Lunny led the crowd through a guided meditation that turned from calm breathing into collective, cathartic screaming. It is clear the topics addressed across the night hit home for many in the room.

The audience interaction was next level, with no part of the crowd left unworked by the band. During ‘No Homo’ Lunny spotlighted “queer icons” from the crowd, giving them a moment to shine. Prior to this, demanding a seat atop a fan’s shoulders to shred their Fender. The show built, often with Lunny diving into the crowd to stir things up even further, towards a chaotic musical crescendo. The final track ‘C*ntology 101’ saw Human Interest join Lambrini Girls on stage. Members of the bands crowd surfed and the audience followed suit.

Despite any preconceptions, it’s hard to question the band’s sincerity after a performance like that. Taking a moment to reflect after every song to discuss the matters they were confronting in their lyrics and sound. A reflective moment of the band’s progress was delivered after ‘No Homo’, with Lunny taking time to share heartfelt gratitude for headlining the night. It is clear they were happy to be home, unwavering levels of confidence were delivered. Lunny lets us know they’re unsure when they’ll next play in Brighton, with a U.S. tour on the horizon and a summer scattered across festival lineups. There’s a sense of loss felt across the audience in that uncertainty, but even more so, a pride in seeing Brighton’s own Lambrini Girls continue their trajectory towards broader, well-earned success.

Lambrini Girls:

Phoebe Lunny – lead vocals, guitars

Lilly Macieira-Boşgelmez – bass, backing vocals

Misha Phillips – drums

Lambrini Girls setlist:

‘Big Dick Energy’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘Help Me I’m Gay’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘God’s Country’ (a 2024 single)

‘Company Culture’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘Lads Lads Lads’ (a 2023 single)

‘Bad Apple’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘Mr Lovebomb’ (from 2023 ‘You’re Welcome’ extended EP/mini album) (first half)

‘Love’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘Terf Wars’ (from 2023 ‘You’re Welcome’ extended EP/mini album)

‘Filthy Rich Nepo Baby’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘No Homo’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘Boys In The Band’ (from 2023 ‘You’re Welcome’ extended EP/mini album)

‘Craig David’ (from 2023 ‘You’re Welcome’ extended EP/mini album)

‘C*ntology 101’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

www.lambrinigirlsband.co.uk