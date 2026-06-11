Two thugs are being hunted by police after a railway worker suffered a fractured skull when he was punched unconscious in an attack at Brighton station.

The attack happened earlier this year and security camera pictures of the suspects were published late last night (Wednesday 11 June) by the British Transport Police.

The BTP said: “Officers investigating the assault of a member of staff at Brighton railway station have released these images in connection.

“Just after midnight on Friday 27 February, a member of staff asked two men to leave the station after they had been disruptive on a train having travelled from Shoreham.

“The men then attacked the staff member and one punched him in the head leaving him unconscious.

“The member of staff had to be treated in hospital after suffering fractures to his skull.

“Officers would like to speak to the men pictured as they may have information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

“Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 7 of 27 February.

“Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”