Scores of children have taken part in an exchange trip with a school in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

More than 80 pupils in Year 6 at the Bilingual Primary School, in Hove, flew out and back last month – and this week more than 40 children from Spain were welcomed here.

Both schools involved in the exchange are bilingual schools, teaching pupils in English and Spanish.

The Bilingual Primary School said that on Tuesday (9 June): “We received a group of 43 primary school pupils and their teachers from our partner school in Madrid.

“Over the last five years we have been developing bonds of friendship and exploring learning opportunities between our two schools, the Bilingual Primary School, here in Hove, and Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente School, in Coslada, Madrid.

“Both of our schools are fully state funded, inclusive schools, teaching our children in both English and Spanish.”

The school in Madrid is named after a naturalist and television presenter – Spain’s equivalent of Sir David Attenborough.

The Bilingual Primary School said: “Leaders from both schools met in person for the first time in 2023 in Madrid and committed to find a way that children from each school could make an in-person exchange visit.

“It’s unusual for primary schools to make this type of overseas journey, especially involving flights and with our vision to ensure it would be accessible to all children.

“At the time we did not know how we would make it happen but saw the great value it would give to learners in both schools.

“In 2025, however, we made our first trip with pupils to Madrid to visit them in their school, taking over 80 Year 6s – almost the whole year group.”

The Hove school repeated the trip with current Year 6 pupils last month and this week welcomed the pupils from Spain for the first time.

Children from both schools were able to mix with pupils from the whole school and take part in activities including arts and sports.

Bilingual Primary School head Simon King said: “Watching children from both countries sharing language, culture and friendships, creating memories that will stay with them for a lifetime, has been a joy for all those involved.

“We are very grateful for the determination and perseverance of staff in both schools which have made this happen and plan to make this an annual opportunity for our pupils.

“Plans are already under way for the summer of 2027!”