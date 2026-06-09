A far-right rally and counter-protest are expected to cause disruption in the city centre on Saturday.
The rally has been organised by Raise the Colours, is inviting supporters to meet at Brighton Station for an event featuring speakers including its co-founder Ryan Bridge and Nick Tenconi of Turning Point UK.
Stand Up To Racism is planning a counter protest outside the station, starting at 11am, an hour before the rally is due to start.
A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “We are aware of planned protest activity in Brighton city centre on Saturday, 13 June.
“Well-rehearsed plans are in place alongside our partners to facilitate peaceful and lawful protest, ensure the safety of all involved and minimise disruption to the wider public.
“This includes identifying and engaging impartially with protest organisers and the wider community to ensure we are well prepared.
“Public order policing is complex, and must balance the public’s right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression against the law.
“Where lawful protest strays into criminality, we will take proportionate action.”
No pasaran!
Correction: the far right protest is being organised by South East Patriots, and the main counterprotest is organised by the Carnival Against Fascism coalition (with a separate counterprotest held by Stand Up to Racism)
Anyone who loves this country – whether adopted or country of birth – can be a patriot.
No one is excluded from being a patriot if they want to be. Enemies of this country are the only ones who don’t have any business here and should relocate to a country they do align with and respect the laws of. Too many countries are currently dumping their criminals over here unchecked because it’s easier than cheaper for them than imposing or continuing long sentences in their country of origin.
Are you sure or did this “criminal dumping” factoid appear alongside a Facebook post discussing someone in a hijab refusing to sell ham to an Iraq vet in Tesco Express?
With apologies to Sooz Kempner.
Highlighted a real problem with those who claim patriotism in one sentence, whilst spouting ignorant, low-intelligence bile the next. “No-one is excluded…expect the ones who are excluded.”
Quality writing from Tracy, per usual.
Will the pro Palestinian rent a mob lot be recruited for this protest? They need a change from spouting their anti semite bile, and intimidating elderly jewish people while hiding their faces, like the cowards that they are.
Oh boy the comments on thus one’s gonna be spicy.
Fascists thinking about attending should take a look at how outnumbered you were last time in our city: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2y01r1gk2o.
Do us all a favour and take your racism and do one.
Pointless and meaningless, ain’t these people got any thing to do better with their time.
Only downside is that myself and my walking aids will be absent this weekend. Please convey my very best wishes to the rent-a-mob patriots as they get back on their trains, having had their jolly to the seaside trying to get tanned!
This should be banned. It’s not going to be a rally, it’ll be rent a mob causing trouble and rioting.