A far-right rally and counter-protest are expected to cause disruption in the city centre on Saturday.

The rally has been organised by Raise the Colours, is inviting supporters to meet at Brighton Station for an event featuring speakers including its co-founder Ryan Bridge and Nick Tenconi of Turning Point UK.

Stand Up To Racism is planning a counter protest outside the station, starting at 11am, an hour before the rally is due to start.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “We are aware of planned protest activity in Brighton city centre on Saturday, 13 June.

“Well-rehearsed plans are in place alongside our partners to facilitate peaceful and lawful protest, ensure the safety of all involved and minimise disruption to the wider public.

“This includes identifying and engaging impartially with protest organisers and the wider community to ensure we are well prepared.

“Public order policing is complex, and must balance the public’s right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression against the law.

“Where lawful protest strays into criminality, we will take proportionate action.”