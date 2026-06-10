The council has taken the next step in the process of closing a secondary school site in Hove.

This week, Brighton and Hove City Council published a statutory notice proposing the closure of Hove Park School’s Valley Campus, in Hangleton Way, Hove.

The aim is to consolidate the school on to the Nevill Campus, in Nevill Road, Hove, from September 2028 with the final decision due to be taken by the council’s cabinet next month.

The move follows a fall in the number of children attending Hove Park which has hit the school’s finances because funding is based mainly on the number of pupils.

The school will need to make changes at the Nevill Campus to fit in all the pupils but will save money by only having the one site to run.

The changes in Nevill Road may require planning permission – and the Valley Campus, formerly the Knoll School for Girls, could be sold, with the possibility of homes being built on the site.

The council said: “We’ve published a statutory notice on the proposed consolidation of Hove Park School on to a single site.

“Hove Park School currently operates across two sites – Valley Campus and Nevill Campus. Pupils in Years 7 and 8 are currently educated at Valley Campus, while pupils in Year 9 onwards are based at Nevill Campus.

“The council, with the support of the school, is proposing to consolidate all operations on to the Nevill Campus site from September 2028, releasing the Valley Campus for disposal.

“To address the drop in pupil numbers, Hove Park School has already reduced its published admission number (PAN) – the maximum number of students it can take per year – from 300 to 180.

“From Monday 13 April to Monday 25 May, we held a public consultation with parents, carers, staff, governors and the wider community on the proposals to discontinue use of the Valley Campus site.

“We also held three public engagement events during the consultation.”

The council said that, of those who responded, 63 per cent did not support the proposed change while 29 per cent did.

The council said: “The publication of the notice marks the start of a four-week representation period offering residents a further chance to comment on the proposal to consolidate the school on to a single site from September 2028.

“We want to hear from pupils, parents and carers, staff and local residents. Your feedback is vital in helping us understand the potential impacts of the proposal and inform our decision-making process.”

To read the statutory notice, click here. The deadline for comments is 11.59pm on Monday 6 July.

The council said that issues raised during the recent consultation included

Concerns about transport, traffic and parking – including worries about some younger pupils having to rely on public transport

Risks to pupils who walking or cycling to school

The loss of educational benefits of the current two-site system, particularly for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)

Potential bullying risks for younger pupils at the Nevill Road site

The council also said: “Hove Park School is committed to maintaining the quality of education by preserving its distinctive ethos throughout the transition.

“SEND provision would be replicated and enhanced and transition support would be available for affected students and families.

“Traffic management measures would also be implemented to address transport and safety concerns. Community engagement and transparent communication would be maintained throughout the process.”

The council added: “Following the statutory notice period, any additional feedback will be reviewed and a final decision will be made at the Thursday 16 July cabinet meeting.

“If councillors decide to proceed with the proposals, the changes would take effect from Friday 1 September 2028.

“No pupils would be required to leave the school as a result of this proposal. All current students would continue their education at Hove Park School on the consolidated Nevill Campus.

“Only the Year 7 cohort starting in 2027 would experience a change to their expected progression if the proposals are agreed.

“These students would move to Nevill Campus in September 2028 (Year 8) instead of the originally planned September 2029 (Year 9).

“Several options for future use of the Valley Campus are currently being assessed, ranging from full disposal of the site to partial disposal retaining certain land or facilities.

“Any disposal will be carried out in accordance with the relevant statutory requirements and guidance.”