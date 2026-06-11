Back in March we were fortunate to catch Afrofuturistic SynthPop x Black Gospel Choir outfit Hyperreal live in action at The Brunswick in Hove. We had decided to attend their concert instead of heading off to see Echo & The Bunnymen at the Brighton Centre. We concluded our account of that evening thus:

“It was the correct decision to come here this evening instead of going elsewhere. It’s been an enjoyable first encounter, in fact so much so that my regular gigging buddy who’s into goth and industrial sounds informed me that the Hyperreal set was the best of the year so far! He headed off to the merch stall to lighten his wallet by grabbing a copy of ‘You. Me. Us.’”

That night Hyperreal’s Dre 9:23 (lead vocals, bass, keys, drum) and his chums Klára Böhm (drums, vocals, presets), Jack Martyn-Hillier (guitar, vocals), Magnus Holm Sørensen (keys), Tommy Ng – choir vocals), Myles (choir vocals), Georgia Amarah Lawrence (choir vocals) and Ruhika Rao (choir vocals) were all on top form and the packed audience got down with some serious boogieing action. This being one of the four select evening’s to celebrate the launch of Hyperreal’s ‘You. Me. Us.’ album.

You might as well call this new album a greatest hits release, as 8 of the 10 tunes have already been released as singles. Therefore it’s a pretty solid release, crammed with uplifting 80s-inspired emotionally charged electronic synth melodies littered with black gospel choir references. You can check out Hyperreal’s tunes on Spotify HERE.

So what actually is Hyperreal all about?

The Hyperreal modus operandi is in essence to totally inspire people, especially those that might be considered at the fringes of society and those that have fallen victim to others. Hyperreal is all inclusive, and not in existence to judge a single soul, but to bring people together irrespective of age, race, creed or gender. Hyperreal are torchbearers for those endeavouring to be unique, and they fly the flag for the alienated, the lonely, the shy, the bullied, the depressed, and those who celebrate being unique and true to themselves.

This ethos perfectly falls in line with the Brighton music scene and those wishing to become a part of this positive energy will be pleased to learn that Dre 9:23 and his Hyperreal chums are heading back to Brighton on Saturday 22nd August, where they will no doubt be bigger, brighter and more euphoric than ever. The title of the bash is ‘Midsummer’s Night Carnival Of Light’ and the venue of choice for this one-off special event is Patterns.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

linktr.ee/hyperrealofficial