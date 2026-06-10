Two directors of a building company have been fined thousands of pounds for putting scaffolding on the street without a licence.

Lewis Garnie and Jasmin Pierce of Amazon Access Solutions failed to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court last month, but were found guilty in their absence.

Both were charged with a single offence of putting up scaffolding without a licence at Argus Lofts in Robertson Street on or about 22 August 2025.

Garnie, of Dolphin Road, Shoreham, and Pierce, of Goring Road, Worthing, were both fined £1,760, ordered to pay a court surcharge of £704 and costs of £225, bringing the total court bill for each to £2,689.00.

They were given until 15 June to pay.