A dog worried the same flock of sheep twice, killing one, after escaping from its owner, a court heard this week.

The dog was returned to its owner Steven Baker both times, eventually being rehomed with his sister in Eastbourne after attacking the sheep in April and May last year.

He told police the first time it had escaped through a hole in his garden fence, and the second time had jumped out of a window.

Baker, 30, who is facing yet more charges of being in charge of a dog worrying sheep and owning an XL Bully in Wild Park, Brighton, two months earlier. It is not clear whether the same dog was involved.

He is now facing a hefty fine after being found guilty in his absence of two counts of worrying sheep relating to the April and May attacks.

Prosecuting at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday, Megan Attree said the first attack was first seen by a neighbour at about 5.30pm on 29 April in a field in Catsfield.

She said: “The dog was chasing and attacking sheep and she got the help of a gardener they caught the dog and housed it in a shed for safety.

“She contacted the owner of the sheep, Elizabeth Sergeant, and the police. It took a couple of hours to find one of the missing sheep. Of the eight sheep, three were injured.

“The owner of the dog was identified as Steven Baker and the dog taken back to his address by the police.

“He attended a police station for a voluntary interview in May last year.

“About one week later, on 17 May at 11am, the same dog was in the same field chasing and attacking the sheep.

“Next door’s gardener came and caught the dog and it was put in the shed. Police were called and removed the dog and it was again returned to Steven Baker.

“Three more sheep were severely injured. Sadly a few days later, one of the ewes attacked in April died.”

Baker, who now lives in Grove Hill, Brighton, failed to turn up to court for a string of hearings connected with these charges and was found guilty in his absence.

Sentencing was adjourned until 18 June, when his trial for the Wild Park attack takes place. He did appear at court to deny those charges.