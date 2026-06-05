A teacher has been jailed for 26 years for dozens of sex attacks on boys under 16 at a school attended by numerous children from Brighton and Hove which has since closed.

David Clarke, 82, of Main Road, in Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk, taught religious education at Newlands Preparatory School from 1978 to 1989.

Clarke sexually abused 14 boys, often in a darkroom used by the photography club that he ran.

Sussex Police said: “A former Seaford teacher has been jailed for non-recent sexual offences against 14 children.

“Police launched an investigation into allegations made by former pupils at the preparatory and sixth form of Newlands School, as well as the senior school known as The Manor, in Seaford during the 1970s and 1980s.

“Inquiries identified 14 male victims, who all disclosed sexual abuse at the hands of religious education teacher David Clarke.

“Much of the offending took place in a darkroom used for developing photographs, after being taken to the room by Clarke as part of a photography club he ran.

“Clarke, 82, of Main Road, in Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk, taught at Newlands Preparatory School between 1978 and 1989.

“He has arrested and charged with 39 counts of indecent assault, five counts of indecent assault of a child and one count each of buggery of a boy under 16 and making an indecent photograph of a child.

“Following a month-long trial at Brighton Crown Court, Clarke was found guilty on Monday 13 April of all but one count of attempted buggery.”

At Brighton Crown Court on Monday (1 June), Recorder Tom Nicholson Pratt jailed Clarke for 26 years.

Investigator Nicky Beard said: “David Clarke has now faced justice for his crimes but the impact of his offending will last a lifetime.

“I would once again like to thank all 14 of these incredibly brave and resilient men for reporting to us, supporting this process and helping hold their accuser to account.

“We are committed to seeking justice for victims no matter how long ago offending may have taken place.

“We believe Clarke may have other victims. If you are affected, please do not suffer in silence. Report it to us and we will support you and do everything we can to get you justice.”