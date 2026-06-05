A series of AI generated images of what parts of the city’s seafront could look like have been published in a bid to get investors to come forward.

Brighton and Hove City Council has published its seafront prospectus, with ideas for what could be done to develop Black Rock, Pool Valley and the Brighton Centre.

It is also looking for investors to help develop future phases of the restoration of Madeira Terrace, the King Alfred redevelopment, Brighton Marina, the Kings Road paddling pool and Kings Road Arches.

The prospectus makes it clear the images are meant to “inspire potential ideas” and don’t represent any current or agreed plans.

Black Rock has been empty for several decades, but has recently been redeveloped to strngthen the sea wall and allow pop-up events, such as the No Fit State Circus which set up its Big Top there for the Brighton Festival.

The prospectus says there is now an opportunity for a “landmark destination” there such as a gallery.



The Brighton Centre is owned by Brighton and Hove City Council. The prospectus says a strategic brief is being prepared to define future use of the site, which it describes as a “remarkable investment opportunity.”

It says “the vision” is to put a bridge from the building to both Churchill Square and the seafront, and invites investors to become stakeholders in the project.

For Brighton Marina, it says the council would like to see 1,000 new homes built there, as well as new retail and leisure development.



Pool Valley is described as an “unloved bus station”, and the prospectus says there’s the potential to transformed it into a public square.

Since the fire at the Royal Albion next door, there hasn’t been any dedicated coach station in the city. The prospectus doesn’t mention any plans for a new one.

The King Alfred project is now underway, with the overall plans for a new leisure centre and 428 homes agreed in principle. The next stage is securing detailed planning permission for the leisure centre’s design, which is due to be considered in the coming months.

The prospectus invites investors for the housing element to come forward, saying “the possibilities here are immense”.



Investors are also invited to come forward for the other end of the seafront, for running spaces under or within the arches of Madeira Terrace, as well as pop-ups and events.

New hospitality spaces at the next two stretches of Kings Road Arches are also mentioned, as is the potential for commercial family leisure facilities at the Kings Road playground.

To read the prospectus, click here.