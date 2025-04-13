More than 1,500 children and young people from Brighton and Hove have created an art installation to mark the 200th anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone at a landmark church.

The artwork – entitled Who’s Your Rock? – has been installed at St Peter’s, Brighton, and aims to encourage people to think about who represents their personal “rock”.

The vicar, the Reverend Dan Millest, said: “St Peter, a key figure in Jesus’s life, is often linked to strength and foundation, as seen in Matthew 16:13-20: ‘And I tell you that you are Peter and on this rock I will build my church.’

“This theme resonates strongly today as many face difficulties in their everyday. In these moments, we turn to our ‘rocks’ – whether that be faith, family, friends or mentors – for stability and hope.”

The installation comes months after a spectacular light show was held in the church as part of the special anniversary celebrations.

The organisers said that Who’s Your Rock was “a playful and collaborative community art installation”. It opened on Friday (11 April) and runs until Wednesday (16 April) from 12 noon to 4pm each day.

They said: “Inspired by Brighton’s famous Brighton rock, the project encourages the local community to consider who represents their personal ‘rock’ – those who support and uplift them through life’s challenges.

“It invites visitors to reflect on, celebrate and remember the people who have been their source of strength and support.

“The individual artworks, which have been created by the community, have been brought together to form an impressive grand suspended display inside St Peter’s Church – an awe-inspiring visual representation of unity, resilience and gratitude.

“The installation, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Westhill – We Make Things Happen, also serves as a tribute to St Peter’s rich heritage.

“Visitors entering the church are naturally drawn to its breathtaking chancel ceiling, a masterpiece redecorated in 1966 and still in stunning condition today.

“This artwork draws attention to the ceiling’s beauty while deepening the significance of the name Peter which means rock or stone.

“Alongside the exhibition, daily workshops at 2pm will give children and young people the opportunity to create their own artwork for the installation and explore the fascinating heritage of St Peter’s Church.”

The organisers said that booking was essential and added: “Adults can also delve into the church’s rich history through our dedicated heritage website.”

For more information and to book a workshop, click here.