Two penalties from Joao Pedro, one either side of half time, couldn’t help Albion overcome a poor Leicester team.

They dominated the Foxes and Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra all had good chances to score.

Albion went ahead after referee Darren Bond was advised to check a hand ball by Conor Coady on the half hour.

After a lengthy look, Bond gave the penalty that Pedro converted to put Albion 1-0 in front.

Less than 10 minutes later, Stephy Mavididi scored Leicester’s first goal for over two months to equalise.

Brighton had further chances through Adingra and Pedro. Easy chances – sitters in fact – but they failed to convert them.

The Seagulls went back in front 10 minutes into the second half after Luke Thomas dragged O’Riley to the ground.

Bond spent an age checking the screen and eventually awarded Albion a penalty which Pedro converted for 2-1

Lewis Dunk was often far too high up the pitch, missed tackles and gave the ball away and was far too slow in getting back.

Caleb Okoli levelled for Leicester with a solid header from a free kick by Bilal El Khannouss with 74 minutes on the clock.

It proved enough for the two sides to share the spoils and to delay the drop for Leicester while pushing the prospect of European football further from Brighton’s grasp.

Albion are ninth, seven points off the top four, with six games to play.