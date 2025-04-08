The first full day of roadworks on the A27 Brighton bypass was due to get under way today (Tuesday 8 April) after a week of safety preparations by putting barriers in place.

And drivers can expect delays for the next two months, with a 50mph limit due to remain in place until the scheduled end date for the scheme – in June.

The last of the temporary barriers was due to have been put in place yesterday, closing the outside lane – or lane 2 – on both sides of the road.

National Highways, the agency that maintains and repairs motorways and trunk roads, said: “We need to do drainage, barrier replacement and resurfacing works on the A27 between the Patcham Interchange and A27 Lewes Road.”

Last week, drivers reported delays from 45 minutes to more than an hour at times – and today the A23 had to be resurfaced urgently just north of Pyecombe after a crash, adding to the hold ups.

National Highways said yesterday: “The current phase of this drainage and resurfacing work on the A27 involves removing the central reservation barrier.

“But we can’t do that until temporary barriers are fully established on both carriageways so that we can do that work safely.

“We have been installing these barriers overnight which is why your readers may not have seen any works during the daytime.

“As we instal the barriers on each carriageway, we need to close off lane 2 to do so, which is what your readers will have seen during the day.

“The barrier was put in place on the eastbound carriageway last week.

“Work was paused overnight on Wednesday to minimise disruption around the Brighton and Hove Albion football match before beginning work to instal the westbound temporary barrier which is due to finish today (Monday 7 April).

“The lane 2 closures will then remain in both directions while we work, day and night, on the central reservation.

“During this time, lane 1 (the inside lane) will be open in both directions but with a narrower lane and a reduced 50mph limit.

“A free recovery service is also available for any incidents or breakdowns.

“The current estimated finish date is Friday 6 June.”