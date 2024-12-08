Brighton and Hove Albion face relegation battlers Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon (Sunday 8 December).

The hosts will be looking to preserve their unbeaten record under new manager Ruud van Nistlerooy, having beaten West Ham United in their midweek meeting.

Leicester will be without Facundo Buonanotte. The Argentinian teenager is on loan with the Foxes but ineligible to face the Seagulls as part of the deal. Jordan Ayew replaces him.

Evan Ferguson starts up front for Brighton, with Kaoru Mitoma, Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter in support along with Yason Ayari and Carlos Baleba. Danny Welbeck is on the bench.

Fabian Hürzeler has kept faith with Bart Verbruggen after his costly mistake at Fulham.

Skipper Lewis Dunk is at the heart of the defence alongside Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey.

They face Jamie Vardy for Leicester who notched up his fifth league goal of the season in the second minute against the Hammers.

The match is due to kick off at 2pm with Stuart Attwell in charge.