PETE TONG WITH JULES BUCKLEY & THE ESSENTIAL ORCHESTRA – BRIGHTON CENTRE 11.12.24

I’ve been enamoured with the fusion of contemporary and classical music since the all-too short-lived BBC Electric Proms series which ended in 2010, so the chance to belatedly witness some of my all-time favourite dance bangers reimagined by acclaimed international DJ Pete Tong (MBE) together with his classical ‘Essential Orchestra‘ and an array of talented singers had me excited at the prospect of what lay in store on a chilly, damp December evening in Brighton. This is a show that has been touring for a number of years and is widely recognised as the world’s most iconic orchestral electronic music event, so I was delighted to be selected for this review by our Music Editor who covered the event last year (read it HERE).

For those of us early into the auditorium, prior to the main show we were warmed up by Constaza Pucheta, an up-and-coming Argentinian DJ who offered up an eclectic mix of dance and techno tracks, the room filling gradually as we drew towards the 8:45pm start of the main event.

Right on cue, the lights dimmed to the strains of ‘The Moirae’ intro and the stage filled impressively with the 30+ strong orchestra positioned to the left and right of the stage (drummers at the rear), Conductor Jules Buckley to our left and Pete himself, positioned top centre stage behind his decks and mixers leaving room in the middle and at the front for the singers to take centre stage. The show then burst into life with the familiar opening notes of ‘Rhythm Is A Dancer’ which drew an enthusiastic whoop from the crowd – and we were off on a 95 minute non-stop musical journey, transported to the very heart of sunny Ibiza by sounds we have come to know and love brought to life by the rich orchestral arrangement and seven dynamic vocalists.

Adding to the dramatic and spectacular feel of the show was a constant series of impressive backdrop films and animations together with lasers firing out from the stage to deliver a truly immersive experience.

In terms of choice of tracks, I genuinely don’t think Pete could have curated a better selection, there wasn’t a single track that I didn’t enjoy.

From a purely personal point of view I was delighted with the inclusion of the Chemical Brothers cover ‘Galvanise’ and Eric Prydz/Empire of the Sun’s ‘We Are Mirage’ alongside big hitters such as ‘Insomnia’ (Faithless cover), ‘Freed From Desire’ (Gala cover) and ‘Children’ (Robert Miles cover) everything blending together with the vocalists selected for each song captivating the crowd.

There were highlights from start to finish, but they have to include the brilliant and humorous tuba solo by Mike Poyser on Kerknkraft’s ‘Zombie Nation’ (techno with a tuba – who knew?), Sonique singing her own UK No1 hit from the turn of the millennium ‘Feels So Good’ and a stunning trance section featuring System F, Binary Finary and Energy52 covers ending with my all-time Ibiza favourite ‘Cafe Del Mar’.

Throughout the performance, Pete held centre stage, bringing the performance together and working his electronic wizardry whilst Jules Buckley reigned supreme over a magical performance from every section of the Essential Orchestra.

The night at the Brighton Centre closed out with a rousing version of Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ and that was that, the show had flown by in an instant. This had been a breathtaking and euphoric performance infusing everyone present with sunshine vibes to carry off into the cold winter’s night. Simply brilliant.

Pete Tong With Jules Buckley & The Essential Orchestra setlist and Vocal Credits:

‘The Moirae (Intro)’

‘Rhythm Is A Dancer’ (Snap! cover) (Vula Malinga on bv’s)

‘Freed From Desire’ (Gala cover) (Holly Petrie on bv’s)

‘Keep On Jumpin’’ (Musique cover) (Vula Malinga & Holly Petrie on bv’s)

‘Most Precious Love’ (Blaze presents U.D.A.U.F.L. featuring Barbara Tucker cover) (Vula Malinga on bv’s)

‘Another Chance’ (Roger Sanchez cover) (Brendan Reilly on bv’s)

‘Pjanoo’ (Eric Prydz cover)

‘Children’ (Robert Miles cover)

‘9 PM (Till I Come)’ (ATB cover)

‘Go’ (Moby cover)

‘Release Me’ (Agnes cover) (Holly Petrie on bv’s)

‘Everybody’s Free’ (Rozalla cover) (Clementine Douglas on bv’s)

‘Benediction’ (Hot Natured & Ali Love cover) (Ali Love on bv’s)

‘Toca’s Miracle’ (Fragma cover) (Clementine Douglas on bv’s)

‘Galvanize’ (The Chemical Brothers cover) (Mysdiggi on bv’s)

‘It Just Won’t Do’ (Tim Deluxe featuring Sam Obernik cover) (Vula Malinga on bv’s)

‘The Rhythm Of The Night’ (Corona cover) (Sonique on bv’s)

‘Kernkraft 400’ (Zombie Nation cover) (Mike Poyser on tuba solo)

‘Insomnia’ (Faithless cover)

‘Starlight’ (The Supermen Lovers cover) (Brendan Reilly on bv’s)

‘Feels So Good’ (Sonique cover) (Sonique on bv’s)

‘Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee)’ (Crystal Waters cover) (Vula Malinga on bv’s)

‘Out Of Space’ (The Prodigy) (Mysdiggi on bv’s)

‘Out Of The Blue’ (System F cover)

‘1998’ (Binary Finary cover)

‘Café Del Mar (Three ‘n One Remix)’ (Energy 52 cover)

(encore)

‘We Are Mirage’ (Eric Prydz & Empire of the Sun cover) (Ali Love on bv’s)

‘Don’t You Worry Child’ (Swedish House Mafia featuring John Martin) (Brendan Reilly on bv’s)

www.petetong.com