After the resounding success of Brighton’s ‘Homegrown Festival’ back on 13th April this year (see report HERE), it was inevitable that the joint organisers would once again come together for something rather special for April 2025.

Not surprisingly this indeed has now been confirmed via the announcement of the first wave of artists for next year’s ‘Homegrown’ which will be taking place on 12th April 2025. ‘Homegrown’ will be happening at Green Door Store, The Prince Albert, The Hope & Ruin, Rossi Bar, The Folklore Rooms, and The Pipeline, plus the addition now of Revenge and Daltons, so they now have a larger venue to host some BIG names as well as a newish venue that is helping support the scene.

The line-up headed up by ARXX (fresh off a headline tour and performances at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds) showcases the wealth of talent and eclectic mix of genres our city has to offer. Ranging from established touring artists to brand new artists making an impact in the music community, the festival has something for everyone.

This year the organisers were lucky enough to receive an Arts Council England grant so they can grow the festival and support even more local artists and Grassroots Music Venues.

With super early bird tickets selling out without an artist even being announced the organisers are overwhelmed with the support the community has already shown the festival.

First Wave tickets are on sale now and with each wave the price increases, so it makes sense for everyone to purchase their ticket asap! The price is really affordable at £20 and based on the line-up announced below (as starters) it’s an absolute steal! We understand that there are more awesome acts already booked and that they will be added in due course.

First Wave tickets are on sale now at £20 from HERE.

The First Wave of artists for ‘Homegrown’ are as follows:

ARXX

AKU

CONGRATULATIONS

ĠENN

GINA LARNER

GOODBYE

JOPY

LADYLIKE

PLASTICS

PROJECTOR

REGAL CHEER

SLAG

STEVEN BAMIDELE

THE LEANING

THE STANFORD FAMILY BAND

WIMP

The ‘Homegrown Festival’ has successfully come together via a small group of local venues who set up Music Venues Alliance Brighton. The group was formed to help all the Grassroots Music Venues (GMV’s) in the City deal with the unique issues that they face as Live Music Spaces. Music Venues Alliance Brighton (MVAB) has been able to help a number of GMVs fight off planning applications, by offering advice and support with contacting the right people quickly and helping to mount campaigns. This has certainly been really helpful with all the venues working together and benefitting from the results.

Due to the funding the organisers have received, Brighton now has a multi venue Festival that celebrates JUST the local scene. This was all made possible because of the funding they have received from Arts Council England. Let the fun begin!!

www.homegrownbrighton.co.uk