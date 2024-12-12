The council aims to expose the dangers linked to wood burners as they continue to prove popular in Brighton and Hove.

The move comes just over six months after Brighton and Hove News reported that government data showed how “particulate pollution” was slowly declining across Britain as a whole.

But the concentration of particulate matter in the air was spiking above safe levels in several places across the country, with Brighton and Hove among the worst offenders. To read the report, click here.

And at the time Independent councillor Peter Atkinson called on Brighton and Hove City Council to act on the information.

Today (Thursday 12 December) the council said that it was starting a campaign “to raise awareness of the harm being caused by people using wood burners and open fires”.

The council said: “Called the Cosy Killer, the campaign is about letting people know the harmful impact that smoke particles from domestic burning are having on everybody’s health, including those inside the home.

“The campaign is a clear message that burning solid fuels is harmful to us all and a contributing factor to 1 in 20 deaths in people over the age of 30 in Brighton and Hove.

“Solid fuel burning is a significant source of fine particulate pollution, known as PM2.5.

“PM2.5 are fine particles (more than 20 times thinner than a human hair) that can reach the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

“Burning wood or coal can triple the amount of harmful pollutants inside your home. Burning wood in homes produces more small-particle emissions than all road traffic in the UK. Particle pollution can increase your risk of a heart attack, stroke and lung disease.

“It marks the next step in a new approach to improve air quality and tackle the burning of solid fuels in Brighton and Hove.

“Last month, we launched the Brighton and Hove and Sussex Real-Time Air Quality Portal which allows residents to see real-time air quality readings 24 hours a day, seven days a week across the city.”

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “This campaign is designed to highlight the dangers of using wood burners and open fires.

“I strongly believe most people who burn at home simply aren’t aware of the harm they’re doing.

“The smoke particles they produce have very damaging impacts on the health of people both inside and outside the home – especially those with chronic lung conditions like asthma.

“We know for some people a wood burner is essential for them to be able to heat but for the vast majority, it’s more of a luxury.

“We’re taking a new approach to burning solid fuels in the city this year, including greater enforcement in our Smoke Control Areas. It’s important we make sure our residents are aware of the health risks and impacts.”

To read more on the council’s website about burning solid fuels in Brighton and Hove, click here.