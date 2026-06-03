It’s nearly that time again – it’s just 2 months to go until Brighton’s biggest weekend of the year and the countdown is officially on! Brighton & Hove Pride returns to celebrate The Power of Love and its 35th birthday this August with a weekend that is jam packed with entertainment for everybody!

‘Pride On The Park’ supported by Hayu on Saturday August 1st and Sunday August 2nd will feature showstoppers including global icon Diana Ross, the sensational RAYE, Frankie Goes To Hollywood star Holly Johnson, Spice Girl Melanie C, Leigh-Anne, Jessie J, Self Esteem, with RuPaul and Paris Hilton glittering in our 2026 Icons slot.

At the heart of Pride is the annual LGBTQ+ Community Parade, launching the weekend from Hove Lawns under this year’s theme, The Power of Love, as they celebrate 35 years of Brighton & Hove Pride. With more than 125 groups taking part, this year’s parade will once again showcase the spirit of the community — protest, unity, freedom, love and joy, in a vibrant celebration of togetherness.

No matter where you are at Brighton Pride, you will always find your way to the iconic Dance arena. State of Us will host an incredible selection of DJs dominating the stage across the weekend, with Saturday headliner Purple Disco Machine delivering his signature nu-disco and funk-fuelled rhythms and Sunday headliner Armand Van Helden bringing his signature house classics and timeless club grooves. Other acts taking to this year’s dance arena include The Blessed Madonna, HAAi, Daniel Avery, Girls Don’t Sync, I Jordan and many others. No stranger to hosting a colourful array of international DJ’s, global artists and queer dance collectives, this year’s stage will house a revolutionary realm of inclusivity, diversity and divine celebration.

Pride on the Park isn’t just a festival, it’s a celebration of hundreds of LGBTQIA+ voices and talents lighting up the weekend! While the main stage and Dance Arena set the pulse, the magic spreads across the park with something for everyone. Experience multiple stages and immersive spaces, including Legends Cabaret, The Cocoa Butter Club, Queer Town, Party Bag, and exciting 2026 additions like Bears In The Woods, Queer Soap Box, and Outro, plus family zones and so much more.

This year’s Street Party in Kemptown showcases Brighton’s queer venues and returns to Marine Parade with a fabulously fun line up featuring Gok Wan, Bimini, Freemasons, Bailey J Mills, Woody Cook and so much more across a variety of stages, cabaret, music zones and bars. This is going to be one party you will not want to miss.

www.brighton-pride.org