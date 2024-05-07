Brighton has some of the highest levels of toxic air particles in the country in part because of the spread of wood burners.

Despite having elected Britain’s first – and so far – only Green MP and the first Green council, wood burners appear to have become increasingly popular in Brighton and Hove.

And the particles that wood burners release are increasingly being linked to health problems such as asthma and cancer.

Annual figures published last week by the government suggest that particulate pollution is slowly declining across Britain as a whole.

But the concentration of particulate matter in the air continues to spike above safe levels in several places across the country, with Brighton and Hove among the worst offenders.

Independent councillor Peter Atkinson said: “The administration and council officers need to take a close look at this information produced by the government.

“We have guidance from the council on wood burners but we need to make sure that residents are aware of it.

“It’s ironic that people may think that they are being environmentally friendly by using wood-burning stoves but the opposite may be true in many cases.”

The government said: “Particulate matter (PM) is everything in the air that is not a gas. It consists of a huge variety of chemical compounds and materials, some of which can be toxic.

“Due to the small size of many of the particles that form PM, some of these toxins may enter the bloodstream and be transported around the body, lodging in the heart, brain and other organs.

“Therefore, exposure to PM can result in serious impacts to health, especially in vulnerable groups of people such as the young, elderly and those with respiratory problems.

“As a result, particulates are classified according to size. The UK is currently focused on measuring the fractions of PM where particles are less than 10 micrometres in diameter (PM10) and less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter (PM2.5) based on the latest evidence on the effects of PM to health.

“Fine PM (PM2.5) and the precursor pollutants (that can form secondary PM) can travel large distances in the atmosphere.

“A proportion of the concentrations of PM that people in the UK are exposed to come from naturally occurring sources such as pollen and sea spray and some is transported to the UK from other European countries or international shipping.

“However, around half of UK concentrations of PM comes from anthropogenic sources in the UK such as domestic wood burning and tyre and brake wear from vehicles.

“As such, it is in the interest of the UK to measure concentrations of PM in a range of locations that are both typical of population exposure and that have a greater influence from sources originating from human activity.

“This approach enables us to assess both exposure to PM and understand contributions from key sources that can be tackled via UK policies.”