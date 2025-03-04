‘DedFest’, the South East’s newest independent outdoor festival, is to return for a second year in the heart of the East Sussex countryside.

After the huge success of last year’s inaugural event which featured live music sets from Dutch Criminal Record, Hutch, Nature TV, Flip Top Head, Comforts and more, the organisers have released the first wave details of this year’s event, which again will be taking place at the beautiful Crockstead Fields, Eastbourne Road, Halland, East Sussex, BN8 6PT. The date for your diary is Saturday 16th August.

DedFest 2025 is set to be even bigger and better, featuring 22 incredible up-and-coming new music artists across not one but now two stages, from acts hailing from London, Brighton and beyond. The first wave of acts have been curated by the team that bought you DedBest Distillery along with the assistance of ‘Hidden Herd’ promoters, and these are: KEG, congratulations, Nature TV, AtticOmatic, Ideal Living, The Leaning, Moon Idle, Lean with the Breeze, and Goo Records artists, The Stanford Family Band and The Roebucks with many more still to be announced.

DedFest was born last year out of a true passion for great music plus great drinks and this year’s family and dog-friendly event will continue with the exact same ethos. There will also be fantastic food and incredible drinks on offer throughout the festival. This is a family event and all children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Kids ages 6 to 12 will require a ticket purchased for them, but children 5 and under can attend for free.

I’m sure folk have many questions regarding ‘DedFest’, such as “Where exactly is it?”.…..Crockstead Fields, which are located just North of Halland off the A22 Uckfield to Hailsham road. However the organisers have been most helpful and have listed 15 FAQ’s on the bottom of their ticket link page. Just click on each question and a drop-down answer will appear. Find the answers and your tickets HERE.