Controversial plaque commemorating slave trader removed

Posted On 12 Jun 2020 at 10:37 am
The plaque coming down. Picture by Tim Clapham


A blue plaque commemorating an admiral who was also a slave owner has been taken down this morning.

The plaque to Admiral Edward Codrington was being chipped away from its spot on Codrington Mansion on Western Road this morning.

It comes after an open letter identifying the Codrington plaque and another to William Gladstone – who early in his political career opposed the abolition of slavery – gathered hundreds of signatures ahead of being delivered to the council on Monday.

Council covid support

Yesterday, the council said it was reviewing all local plaques, statues, building and road names in response to the Black Lives Matter protests.

Becca Bashford, a student at Sussex who was one of the authors of the letter, said this morning: “I’m so glad this plaque has been removed so swiftly.

“It symbolises a part of British history which we should refuse to glorify, and doesn’t reflect the ethos of our amazing city.

“I look forward to seeing the council continue to listen to their community and make efforts to be actively anti-racist and anti-imperialist.”

  1. TOWYN June 12, 2020 at 11:11 am Reply

    Good grief. All this drama over a small blue plaque that the majority of us didn’t know was there. We are mostly all aware of Britain’s colonialist past but it is in the past. Past meaning not the present. In all honesty, I very much doubt the student in question knew who this man was or what he did or didn’t do up until around a week ago.The word on the tip of my tongue is ‘bandwagon’. Still, Labour need to re-group desperately after their dire election results over recent years. Another term on the tip of my tongue is ‘political bribery’.

