Controversial plaque commemorating slave trader removed

A blue plaque commemorating an admiral who was also a slave owner has been taken down this morning.

The plaque to Admiral Edward Codrington was being chipped away from its spot on Codrington Mansion on Western Road this morning.

It comes after an open letter identifying the Codrington plaque and another to William Gladstone – who early in his political career opposed the abolition of slavery – gathered hundreds of signatures ahead of being delivered to the council on Monday.

Yesterday, the council said it was reviewing all local plaques, statues, building and road names in response to the Black Lives Matter protests.

Becca Bashford, a student at Sussex who was one of the authors of the letter, said this morning: “I’m so glad this plaque has been removed so swiftly.

“It symbolises a part of British history which we should refuse to glorify, and doesn’t reflect the ethos of our amazing city.

“I look forward to seeing the council continue to listen to their community and make efforts to be actively anti-racist and anti-imperialist.”