A dreadful Albion performance saw Palace win comfortably with two goals from Ismailia Sarr and one from Trevoh Chalobah – Marc Guehi got Albion a lucky consolation for the Seagulls but players like Tariq Lamptry and Jan Paul Van Hecke look well below par.

Palace took the lead just after Albion’s Ayari had tested Henderson – a Palace corner richoched around the penalty area taking a touch off Sarr before Chalobah scooped the ball into the good of the net.

Albion were undone again Sox minutes later when Lacriocx seized on a ball Lamptey couldn’t reach and crossed for Sarr to double Palace’s lead.

Albion had a chance through Lamptey to halve the arrears before half tone but his shot was well wide – and Micheal Eze could have put the game to bed in the first half but placed a header just wide.

Verbruggen was looking less assured than normal and after spilling a shot managed to make a great save just before halftime felm Eze.

Julio Enciso replaced Lamptey at half time as Albion went three at the back – this gave Albion far more attacking impetus.

Henderson made a great save from a Lewis Dunk close range header from an Enciso corner and another good save from Mitoma – Van Hecke then appeared to deflect a goal bound Mitoma shot away from goal.

Albion were finished off by a Palace breakaway goal similar to a one disallowed for a foul minutes before – Sarr slotted passed Verbruggen after great work from Will Hughes.

Albion’s consolation came courtesy of another goal mouth scramble – the ball eventually appearing to go in off Marc Guehi although substitute Even Ferguson made his presence felt.

But it wasn’t enough and Albion drop to ninth and travel to West Ham next week.