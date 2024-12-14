Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1

A late equaliser from Marisa Olislagers gave Brighton and Hove Albion a share of the spoils in their Women’s Super League match against Spurs at the Broadfield Stadium.

A crowd of just over 2,000 saw a tight match with two late goals as Albion held on to their unbeaten record at home this season.

Beth England put Spurs in front with 15 minutes left on the clock – and with 10 minutes left to play Brighton’s Dutch defender, scoring her first goal for Brighton, salvaged a point.

The teams went off while a medical emergency in the crowd was dealt with and when they returned 14 minutes later Albion looked the more likely to edge the match.

Both Michelle Agyemang and Kiko Seike tested Spurs keeper Eleanor Heeps but she and her colleagues held out.

Head coach Dario Vidosic said: “I’m disappointed that we didn’t win. If we put a good performance together, then usually that will take care of the results.

“We probably created a little bit more and maybe could have the winner at the end. At the start of the second we half just lost that little bit of control which may have been down to fatigue.

“We have had three games in six days with 13 outfield players so it’s credit to the girls the way they kept going.

“I liked how we played in the first half. We were quite dominant and created the chances and probably didn’t get the goal that we deserved.

“In the second half we probably chased it a little bit too much and that plays into their hands with their transition threats.

“We didn’t deal with their goal well. Beth England is a great finisher. If you give her a chance, she’ll punish you. But I thought it was a terrific response.

“Mo scored a fantastic goal and then then we had a couple more chances at the end.

“Overall, though, I think a lot of positives and a good point, but we’re probably sad that it’s not three.”