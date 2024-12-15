Police are trying to identify two men after a fight on a train from Brighton to Hove on Friday evening (13 December).

The British Transport Police (BTP) published a security camera picture last night and said: “Do you recognise these men?

“Detectives investigating a fight on board a train are today releasing these images in connection.

“At around 11.50pm on Friday 13 December, the victim, a man in his twenties, was travelling on board a train between Brighton railway station and Hove railway station when he got into an argument with a man, and a fight broke out.

“As the train arrived at Hove, a second man became involved and the fight continued onto the platform.

“Paramedics attended and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since been discharged.

“Officers believe the people in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.

“Anyone who recognises them or has any other information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 869 of 13/12/2025.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”