A Brighton laundrette is featured in the first picture released of the upcoming adaptation of a Nick Cave novel.

The Death of Bunny Munro, starring MAtt Smith, was filmed at locations in and around Brighton.

In the first still released ahead of its release next year, Smith and newcomer Rafael Mathé, who plays Bunny Junior, sit in the Soapbox.

The Montreal Road laundrette’s staff Sylvia and Nigel are not pictured, but are hoping they will have made the cut of the finished TV show.

The pair worked as extras when it was shooting there in May.

Bhavin Patel, who owns the laundrette, said: “We’re all very excited to see the laundrette on screen – including seeing Sylvia and Nigel who work at the laundrette and were also extras in the series.

“We were very privileged to have been chosen out of the 32 other laundrettes they also saw.”

The Death of Bunny Munro is a six-part series based on Nick Cave’s second novel, set in Brighton as the West Pier smoulders in the background.

Bunny Munro, whose wife has just killed herself, takes his young son on a road trip along the south coast.

It’s written by BAFTA winner Pete Jackson and produced by Clerkenwell Films (Baby Reindeer) in association with Sky Studios. Nick Cave also serves as Executive Producer.

It will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now in 2025.