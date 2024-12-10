Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Paraguay international Diego Gomez in a deal reported to be worth about £14 million.

The 21-year-old midfielder currently plays alongside the likes of World Cup winners Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at MLS (Major League Soccer) club Inter Miami which is part-owned by David Beckham.

Albion said today (Tuesday 10 December): “We have agreed the signing of Paraguay international Diego Gomez on undisclosed terms from MLS club Inter Miami.

“He will join us on Wednesday 1 January 2025 when the transfer window opens, subject to the usual regulatory processes.

“Diego, 21, started his professional career with Club Libertad Asuncion in Paraguay, making his debut in May 2022 in the Copa Libertadores.

“In 14 months with Libertad, he made 52 appearances, scored six goals and contributed four assists.

“He joined David Beckham’s Inter Miami in July 2023 and scored on his MLS debut in a 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

“In his first season he played five games and scored once and in this campaign he has become a regular, playing 28 times, and contributed six goals and seven assists as Miami reached the MLS play-offs and qualified for next summer’s Club World Cup.

“In August, Diego represented Paraguay in the Olympic Games and helped them reach the quarter-finals before they went out to Egypt on penalties.

“He has played nine times for Paraguay since his debut in September 2022 and scored the winner against Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in September.”

Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “We’re looking forward to working with Diego very soon. He has already made a real impression both at club and international level.

“Like all young players who come to us from abroad, he will need a period of adjustment to the Premier League but I feel he can make a big contribution and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Technical director David Weir said: “We’re pleased to welcome Diego to the club and we believe he will be a very good addition to our squad.

“He’s a dynamic midfielder player who can contribute goals and assists and we believe his physical profile will be important as he adjusts to the challenge of the Premier League.

“He has only recently finished the MLS campaign so we’re confident he will be ready to compete for a place in the squad when he joins us next month.”