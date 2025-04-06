Former Brighton and Hove City Council leader Dan Yates has announced his intention to run to be the first mayor Sussex.

Mr Yates, 52, an NHS physiotherapist, was a key figure in the Labour administration from 2015 to 2020 and served as leader of the council from 2018 to 2019.

He was the first council leader in Brighton and Hove to see his party re-elected for the best part of 20 years. He had previously served as a member of Adur District Council.

Today (Sunday 6 April), he said: “The creation of a mayor for Sussex is a turning point. It is a real chance to change our future for the better.

“I believe that a new mayor could deliver the economic growth and investment we need to make our historic county thrive. We have to grasp this opportunity with open arms – we need the right person for the job.

“That’s why I’m confirming today my intention to seek Labour’s nomination as candidate for the Sussex mayor in 2026.

“I’ve lived in Sussex for over 30 years and have made it my home. I’ve built my family and my career here and I have lived in both East and West Sussex.

“I have been an NHS physiotherapist for 30 years and I have worked in Chichester, Littlehampton, Worthing, Shoreham, Brighton, Eastbourne and Haywards Heath.

“I have served local people as a parish, district and city councillor, as well as previously being the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.

“But I am not a career politician. Fundamentally, I am just a local resident whose passion is improving outcomes for our local communities.

“For too long, Sussex has suffered from a lack of focus, a lack of ambition and underinvestment that has seen people in communities across Sussex cut off from the opportunities that other parts of the country benefit from.

“Having a mayor from 2026 means greater powers and long-term investment can be brought back into Sussex from London. I want more decisions about Sussex to be made in Sussex.

“My priorities as mayor would be

“Getting Sussex moving – I want Sussex to have a single Sussex Bus Network that connects people and communities to the places they need to go at the times they need to get there. Serving all our communities and putting Sussex needs ahead of shareholders profits.

“Building thriving communities – I want Sussex to break the housing development stalemate and end our housing crisis. We need to double our current home building rate and build proper communities with the schools, GP surgeries and community facilities for people to build their lives.

“Growing Sussex’s economy – I want us all to benefit from the potential of growth in every corner of our county and have access to well-paid secure jobs for us, our families and friends. Without strong local businesses across our county then jobs and opportunity cannot be delivered.

“Skills and training for life – I want our post-16 education system to give back the chance for people to learn trades and careers that gives them the satisfaction and opportunities that exists elsewhere in the country.

“A safer Sussex – I want people to feel that the police are present in our communities and that our communities are strong and well supported – we must turn around the current failures of the Tory police commissioner and make us all proud of Sussex Police once again.

“Protecting Sussex’s environment – Sussex has a great and diverse environment with important national and international habitats. I want to see these protected and improved while we also tackle the climate crisis through investing in active travel, better transport connections and reducing the carbon footprint of our homes, businesses and communities.

“One of my first actions as mayor will be to negotiate a long-term investment fund from the government and bring on board a range of experts and business owners to make sure that long-term decisions are taken in the best interests of us, the people of Sussex.

“I have the skills, experience and passion to deliver for Sussex and that’s why I have decided that once Labour commences its selection process, I am going the seek its nomination.

“I hope that you will want to be part of that and support me – we can all make a difference and make a Sussex we are proud of for the future.”