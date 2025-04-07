Brighton and Hove City Council is close to concluding a £130 million deal to try to drive the switch to electric cars with a huge boost to the number of charging points.

The deal – backed with a government grant and private investment – looks like being Britain’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) on-street charging project to date.

One insider said that the scheme would not be funded from council tax – and it should even bring some income to the area and to the council.

It is aimed at making EV charging available to people without driveways from Whitehawk to Moulsecoomb to Mile Oak.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and parking, said: “Come to Brighton and recharge your batteries.”

The news today emerged as Chargepoint operator char.gy said that it would fit more than 6,000 kerbside chargers for the council after securing a £130 million contract.

The council said that the deal was still “subject to contract” – and that if all went well, the contract should be finalised later this month or early next month. A formal announcement would follow.

Three months ago, the council said that it had won a £2.8 million government grant which would allow 500 EV charging points to be installed every year for the next three years.

But it has also taken advantage of growing competition in the sector to boost the number of charging points that will be fitted.

Chargepoint should recoup its investment by charging drivers although the council said that the level of competition for the contract had helped to keep down the amount that drivers will pay.

The cost of charging is likely to be a third cheaper than current prices, helped by the cale of the scheme. The operator can buy electricity more cheaply than individuals.

Councillor Muten said: “While still subject to contracts being signed, we’re very excited for the future of electric vehicle charging in Brighton and Hove and hope to reveal more details about an ambitious and significant expansion soon.

“As well as new, accessible charge points, this will also include flexible and day/night tariffs.

“The city already has one of the best EV charging infrastructures in the country but we must keep up with growing demand and give users confidence they’ll be able to find a charge point.

“Providing clean, affordable and low-carbon transport is essential in helping us to achieve net zero in the city.”

John Lewis, chief executive of char.gy, described the announcement as “a huge moment for the UK and its EV ambitions”.

He said: “This partnership alone will empower thousands of residents to confidently make the switch to electric vehicles, knowing they have easy access to chargers.

“As local authorities across the UK prepare to follow suit, this stands as a powerful first example of how the public and private sectors are coming together to deliver impactful projects that stimulate the demand for EVs and bring the UK meaningfully closer to achieving our sustainability goals.”

The council is one of the first in the country to use the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) funding.

The scheme supports councils in England to plan and deliver charging infrastructure for people who don’t have a drive or garage.

The Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood said that making EV charging as easy as possible was “crucial to making the switch to electric a success”.

The Labour government minister said: “Rolling out over 6,000 chargers across Brighton and Hove will make driving an electric vehicle easier and more convenient, especially for those without a driveway.

“It will power growth, cut emissions and improve lives in Brighton and Hove and beyond as we continue to create jobs, attract investment and secure our future.”

Quentin Willson, the founder of EV lobby group FairCharge, said: “Such a huge and very visible deployment of on-street chargers will help create consumer confidence in charging infrastructure.

“It will also show other local authorities that, with ambition and government LEVI funding, it’s possible to offer chargers to the neglected 30 per cent of EV drivers who can’t charge at home.”

The council and char.gy are finalising a 15-year contract for the firm to operate and maintain the charging network.

Last month, the Department for Transport (DfT) said that the number of public EV charging devices installed across the country now exceeded 75,000.

A report published by the National Audit Office, the public spending watchdog, in December found that the spread of public EV chargers was “on track” to meet the 300,000 that the DfT estimates will be the minimum needed by 2030.

There are also more than 680,000 domestic charge points in England alone.

The government has pledged to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.