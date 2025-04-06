More than 12,000 runners took part in the 15th Brighton Marathon in bright sunshine today (Sunday 6 April) and thousands more cheered them on.

The race started at Preston Park at 9.45am, with the finish line on Hove Lawns. Runners passed the Royal Pavilion, St Peter’s Church, the Madeira Terraces, the Palace Pier, the i360 and Hove Lagoon.

Sam Cook, 29, from Horsham, was first home out of 8,226 competitors in a time of 2 hours 26 minutes 47 seconds. His brother James finished second in the 10K – just 19 seconds behind the winner.

Thomas Blunt, 33, from Shrewsbury, was second in the marathon in 2:34:04 while Hugh Porter, 23, from Ditchling, was third in 2:35:07.

Helen Reid, 31, from London, was the first woman home in a time of 2:52:58. It was her second win in three years.

In second place, in a field of 4,323 runners, was 33-year-old Flaminia Gold, from Pease Pottage, who finished in 2:54:44 while Emily Marchant, 34, from Swansea, came third in 2:55:41.

Marchant was also in Brighton for her hen weekend and crossed the line clutching a blow up doll, having been cheered on by her fellow hens.

After a 3am finish after celebrating last night, Marchant started the race feeling less than her best. Her friends lined the route to spur her on and give her some fancy dress props along the way.

She said: “I got a text at halfway from my supporters saying I was making my way up the field so I just thought: ‘Go for it!’

“I chased a few girls down and I’m just so happy to be on the podium.

“We got here yesterday, had a sports day and we’ve got a lovely balcony so had a few drinks there and then went out last night – so I was feeling questionable this morning.

“I was going to be sensible but I got excited and had fun, got in late and here we are.

“It’s my hen weekend and I wanted to do something iconic and memorable. I wasn’t expecting a podium finish so it has just made the weekend even more special.

“And we are staying tonight so are probably going to celebrate this evening.”

Before the marathon, more than 3,500 runners took part in the Brighton and Hove 10K, starting at 8.45am and covering just over six miles in old money.

Ross Skelton won the men’s race in 31:25 while Amy Harris was the first female finisher in 37:35. She belongs to Brighton club Phoenix – as did the next two women to finish.

Entries have already opened for the marathon weekend next year, with the main race due to take place on Sunday 12 April.