Sussex (528 and 313-7 declared) drew with Warwickshire (454 and 104-2)

Warwickshire and Sussex banked solid points from a draw after their high-scoring Rothesay County Championship Division One match drifted up the predictable cul-de-sac at Edgbaston.

Sussex declined to set up a contest on the final day, batting themselves safe before finally declaring their second innings on 313-7 (Tom Alsop 82 not out from 131 balls).

The visitors set the home side a notional target of 388 in a minimum of 44 overs.

Warwickshire closed on 104-2, with Rob Yates ending unbeaten on 65 off 82 balls to complete his excellent start to the season with 180 runs for once out, three wickets and a catch in the match.

If the fourth day offered less than thrilling fare for the spectators, there was plenty of satisfaction from the match for both teams.

Sussex, on their return to Division One, and Warwickshire, having narrowly avoided relegation last year, have made a solid start to the season.

The visitors resumed on the final morning on 126-3 and James Coles soon lifted Yates for a handsome straight six.

But the spinner hit back with his third wicket when nightwatchman Jack Carson scooped to Vishwa Fernando at short fine leg.

Coles (47, 94) was on the threshold of his second half-century of the match when he became Fernando’s first victim for Warwickshire, caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Kai Smith.

In the hour before lunch it became clear that the match was going nowhere as Alsop and John Simpson plodded through a partnership of 47 from 15 overs.

Simpson fell lbw to Dan Mousley just before the interval, after which Alsop continued to put his first innings first-baller firmly behind him by moving to a compact 100-ball half-century.

Alsop and Fynn Hudson-Prentice added 71 in 15 overs before their alliance ended in slapstick fashion.

The batters were on different wavelengths over the merits of a third run and found themselves at the same end, the latter perishing run out for 30 (53 balls). The declaration soon followed.

Warwickshire reached 27 without loss at tea at which they faced the tempting challenge of scoring 361 from 36 overs in the last session. They resisted the temptation.

Jayden Seales pinned Alex Davies lbw with the first ball of the evening session and Carson bowled Hamza Shaikh with a beauty for the second time in the match.

Thereafter, Yates and Sam Hain saw out time as the match petered out in a similar way to Sussex’s first ever championship visit to Edgbaston in 1905 – the famous match in which Bradford-born left-arm spinner Albert Cordingley made his 15th and final appearance for Sussex.