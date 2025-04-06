A “pop up” rave left a trail of destruction on the seafront in Ovingdean where a family have been working to open a new café.

The rave appeared to be attended mainly by 16 to 21-year-olds near the café on the Undercliff Walk, starting late on the evening of Saturday 29 March.

Lukas Atesli, who runs Ovingdean Café with his father, wrote on Facebook: “I spent the best part of three hours cleaning endless broken glass, piles of sick, open packets of drugs, needles, etc, from along the beach, the Undercliff Walk and the stairway.”

Sussex Police broke up the crowd between 5am and 7am, using a “section 35 dispersal order” – under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

But nothing was done to clean up the mess. One police officer said that the widespread graffiti would need to be cleaned by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The café manager wrote on Facebook: “Unfortunately, with the graffiti we are unable to do anything as of yet.

“Again, this was on the sea wall which painstakingly took two days to clear and has been ruined again.

“The window in the newly renovated toilet has also been smashed, further delaying the opening of the toilets. This is even tougher on the council as they are extremely limited in terms of budget.”

He wrote: “It is hard to really translate the sheer amount of glass, leftover needles/ drugs, sprawled out across the Undercliff Walk as well as the stairs where plenty of dogs, runners and children could not avoid stepping on.

“I also have great sympathy for those with beach huts as there are locals who use them come rain or shine and I have been informed have repainted their entire building four times already.

“I wanted to bring this to the attention of everyone across the Deans who use the beach and Undercliff Walk and hopefully can spread awareness to prevent things like this happening again.”

A beach hut tenant said that if the ravers had cleared up after themselves, he wouldn’t mind. He said: “You’ll never stop it.”

He said that young people needed to learn to respect the area. Another young beach hut family member said that his mother could hear the music in Ovingdean at 5am on Mother’s Day.

Lukas’s father Zeki, who leases the café from Brighton and Hove City Council, said that the council toilets were still not open.

The Atesli family have ordered a portable toilet because the family hope to open the café at Easter.

The family had repainted the building the day before the rave in preparation for reopening the cafe.

Two windows were smashed – one in the café and one in the public toilets that are still closed. He said that the police appeared unable to stop the graffiti so they had installed CCTV cameras.

Roz Scott is a freelance journalist. Subscribe to her blog at www.rozscott.com.