Brighton and Hove Albion have given a home tie against either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Forest and Ipswich are due to play their fifth-round tie tomorrow (Monday 3 March).

If Forest are the opponents, the match will offer the Seagulls a chance to avenge their recent 7-0 thrashing.

They have responded to one of the worst results in the club’s history by hitting a rich vein of form and have not lost since.

The draw pitched Bournemouth at home to Manchester City while Fulham face Crystal Palace.

Preston North End, the last remaining Championship side in the tournament, are at home to Aston Villa.

The quarter-final matches are due to take place on the weekend of Saturday 29 March.

Manchester City are the only recent winners of the trophy. And with their variable form this season, the tournament is wide open.