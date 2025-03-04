A yoga teacher is making a second attempt to keep a yurt in her back garden in the face of opposition from her neighbours.

Sacha Latham, who lives in Arundel Road, put up the yurt in May last year with the intention of using it as a yoga classroom.

But after a neighbour complained, Brighton and Hove City Council told her she needed planning permission.

Her application was refused in October and she has now appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.

The council refused the application as the tent was not considered “high-quality design” and used “poor quality materials for a permanent structure”.

The yurt is also described as of “excessive scale and height” creating a “prominent addition detracting from the character and appearance of the site and the wider area”.

An appeal statement, written by Elena Rowland Architects, argues the yurt does not harm the wider area as it cannot be seen from the road.

The appeal also states as the yurt is a tent used by nomadic tribes, it is not a permanent structure and is used as a small outbuilding and should not count as a development.

Ms Latham’s appeal statement said: “The appellant is a visually impaired person, who is trying to maintain her independence, both financially and physically, by being able to continue to work as a yoga teacher from home.

“In order to do that, the appellant is in the process of building a yurt in her rear garden.

“The work has been suspended since the visit of a planning officer, triggered, we understand, by a neighbour’s complaint to the council, and the subsequent request to apply for planning permission.”

Neighbour’s opposing the application raised concerns about potential noise and some complained about existing noise from the yurt.

However, the appeal statement said the yurt has not been used.

The appeal statement said: “The yurt is not finished and it has never been used for either work or private enjoyment, as work ceased when it emerged that planning permission was required.

“In fact, the yurt has never been used for any event, any workshop, or any private use.

“The appellant has not used the yurt for work yet. The planned use of the yurt for six to eight participants of yoga lessons cannot possibly be described as ‘significantly harmful noise and disturbance’.

“The lessons will be barely audible from the surrounding properties due to the optimal insulation of the yurt walls and because yoga is by definition a quiet, gentle, meditative activity that does not give rise to noise.”

A government planning inspector will make the final decision on whether the yurt can stay in place.