Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Bournemouth 1

Danny Welbeck snatched the winner as Brighton and Hove Albion beat Bournemouth at the Amex this evening (Tuesday 25 February) and closed in a Champions League spot.

Welbeck, on as a sub and in the area, received the ball from Georginio Rutter and sent a sublime shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga which went in off the post.

The goal – 15 minutes from time – made it three league wins in a row for Brighton as the Seagulls pipped the Cherries, with both clubs chasing a place in Europe.

Fabian Hürzeler handed a full Premier League debut to Diego Gomez as part of two changes from the side that beat Southampton 4-0 at St Mary’s on Saturday (22 February).

Gomez, who joined Brighton last month, was heavily involved in a bright start which brought a 12th-minute breakthrough.

Moments after releasing Kaoru Mitoma, who poked agonisingly wide, the Paraguay midfielder produced another incisive pass, which led to Pedro being brought down by Kepa.

Pedro fired low and left from the spot for the first goal, sending Kepa the wrong way and Albion fans wild.

Bournemouth boss Iraola, who hailed Brighton as “one of the best teams of the league” during his pre-match press conference, was visibly frustrated by the penalty award.

His side suffered a further setback when creative midfielder Ryan Christie was replaced by Alex Scott due to injury before Antoine Semenyo was denied an equaliser by the knee of Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

As the entertaining, end-to-end action continued amid some robust challenges, Albion were unfortunate not to double their advantage in the 37th minute.

In-form winger Mitoma volleyed into the ground following Tariq Lamptey’s cross from the right, only to see his effort rebound off the right post.

Iraola brought on Marcus Tavernier for David Brooks following the break in a bid to generate some attacking spark.

Bournemouth began the second period with greater intent and levelled in spectacular fashion in the 61st minute with a wonder goal from Justin Kluivert.

He collected the ball from Milos Kerkez wide on the left before driving forward, cutting inside Lamptey and Yankuba Minteh and then unleashing a stunning drive into the top-right corner in front of the travelling fans.

Buoyed by their eye-catching equaliser, Bournemouth looked certain to snatch the lead just eight minutes later.

Substitute Scott appeared set for a tap-in at the back post after Tavernier’s initial effort from the left deflected across goal but he was beaten to the loose ball by stretching team-mate Dango Ouattara, whose attempt was repelled by Verbruggen.

That miss became more costly 15 minutes from time when Brighton decisively regained the lead as Welbeck, who missed the weekend win at Southampton through injury, stylishly announced his return.

The former England forward was slipped in by Georginio Rutter and took a touch before coolly finishing via the right post.

Kepa connected with a Kluivert delivery after being sent up for a corner during five minutes of added time but Brighton managed to hang on for three precious points.