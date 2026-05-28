Elle Dillon-Reams’ show MEAT has been moved from the small venue in Spiegal Gardens to a much larger space – Tivoli. I love the tent space with its coloured glass windows and wooden raised area around it.

Elle tells us that she’s a little nervous at the change and enlists the help of elderly audience member, Will, for support. He is requested to say “Step into the jaws of the wolf and hope it doesn’t bite you” as she takes the stage to boost her confidence.

Dillon-Reams does more than step into the jaws of the wolf – she knocks its teeth out and climbs inside its skin.

This is an exceptionally brave piece of theatre like no other I have ever seen. We follow ‘A girl’ from age 9 into her 30s, detailing her journey through puberty, misogyny, and identity. She’s constantly fighting against the power of external forces and patriarchy as well as her own fears.

She uses poetry, clowning, cabaret and dance plus original music and her own covers from various genres. Her skill in combining all these is remarkable and graceful and This is all delivered at a breakneck piece only slowing to emphasise some particular, difficult point.

At any moment you can be laughing, then plunged into deep sadness and maybe making animal or plant sounds. For the latter you needed ‘to have been there’!

You will be delighted, horrified (the male member of the audience who was asked to hold the ‘used’ tampon) and heartbroken by this show.

Mimi, a fellow audience member who was sat next to me said at the end how all our daughters should see this show and I agree wholeheartedly.

Elle Dillon-Reams doesn’t just break taboos, but dives into them, ripping them apart into tiny pieces then throws them in the face of an unfair, often hostile society.

At the end of the show she’s visibly emotional at the huge reaction from the audience and shocked as an impressive makeshift birthday cake appears on stage.

However she takes pains to give us support for any part of the show that may have triggered us.

I would just like to say to her “you are brave and magnificent. Keep making these important works. They must hear you roar.” Oh, and Happy Birthday!

https://www.elledillonreams.com/

Venue

Tivoli at The Spiegel Gardens

27th May 2026 – for one night only.

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