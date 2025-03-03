A Labour councillor has resigned from the city council, citing health reasons.

Leslie Pumm was elected in May 2023 to the newly created Westbourne and Poets’ Corner ward in Hove, alongside fellow Labour candidate Julie Cattell.

Last year he became one of the administration’s first cabinet members, for communit8ies, equalities and human rights.

Today, he posted on Twitter that he was resigning from both roles.

He said: “Stepping down from these roles is a tough decision. It has truly been the honour of my life to serve as a Labour councillor.

“Unfortnately my health does not allow me to continue in a way that will service the residents of Westbourne and Poets’ Corner well.

“I am very grateful for what we have achieved and proued of my Labour friends and colleagues, whom I will miss dearly.”