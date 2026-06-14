STARBENDERS + VÄIN WILD – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 13.6.26

Starbenders are a rock ’n’ roll fever dream for every hard-luck romantic still clinging to this third stone from the sun. At their centre is singer and songwriter Kimi Shelter, the spiritual offspring of Johnny Thunders and Joan Jett, raised on a flawless musical curriculum stretching from Blondie Elementary and Def Leppard High to Bowie College, before earning her doctorate from Siouxsie Sioux University in not giving a damn.

Alongside her, Aaron Lecesne supplies prowling basslines, sharp musical instincts, fashionista cool and enough live-wire energy to power the front row. Guitarist Kriss Tokaji, meanwhile, attacks the fretboard with the confidence and dexterity of a young guitar hero already well on his way to becoming the finished article.

The Atlanta band have toured the world alongside acts including Alice In Chains and Palaye Royale, building a reputation for performances that leave very little standing. Across eight years they have released almost 30 singles, EPs and albums, including their most recent full-length work, ‘The Beast Goes On’. In their review, Kerrang! noted that “there’s nothing ephemeral about it”, praising songs that move between synth-pop and metal while retaining a distinctive, disconcerting otherness.

Backed by a relentless work ethic and a vision every bit as extravagant as their wardrobe, Starbenders still sound and look like a band with plenty more magic waiting in the wings.

Tonight at Patterns on Brighton seafront the room was a mixed group of ages, with the show set as a 14+ (meaning everyone had to go to the bar individually to buy drinks, no rounds allowed).

The number of true-to-genre goth outfits in the crowd for Starbenders was testament to the power of the band to get this notoriously night-loving troupe out of their cellars on a hot Saturday early evening.

We’ve seen bigger crowds in Brighton, but we’ve seen smaller ones too, so this wasn’t a bad turnout, just average, and less than the band maybe deserved.

Because, in fairness, on a good night I’d say that Starbenders really should deserve a larger audience, with Kimi’s voice known for its soaring abandon and the whole band delivering a tight on-stage performance.

Unfortunately tonight that voice was a little overwhelmed by drums and bass. The instruments were admittedly sharp and solid (10 out of 10 for rhythm-section clarity), but this was at the expense of being able to pick out many of the lyrics.

I try to avoid having a live review become a critique of the room’s acoustics on the night rather than the band itself, but this was just one of those times. Having spent more time than I can count behind a mixing desk I know the challenges, and I know that for every 50 gigs that sound great there’s always that one that sticks in your memory where things didn’t go to plan. But nobody died, and the crowd’s positive reaction probably compensated for my audiophile ears.

So, looking (and listening) past these issues it’s abundantly clear that there was a tonne of talent on the stage.

But reading through past reviews it’s also evident that the band seems to have always trodden a thin line between grit and safety, maybe trying to appeal to a new generation who are less inclined to the excesses of yesteryear, whilst at the same time having to appease old-school rock reviewers who hanker for gnarlier times.

Information about all of the forthcoming Starbenders live shows throughout Europe can be located HERE.

Starbenders:

Kimi Shelter – vocals, guitar

Aaron Lecesne – bass

Kriss Tokaji – guitar

Qi Wei – drums

Starbenders setlist:

‘Blood Moon’ (from 2023 ‘Take Back The Night’ album)

‘If You Need It’ (from 2023 ‘Take Back The Night’ album)

‘The Beast Goes On’ (from 2026 ‘The Beast Goes On’ album)

‘Tokyo’ (from 2026 ‘The Beast Goes On’ album)

‘Summon My Heart’ (from 2026 ‘The Beast Goes On’ album)

‘We’re Not OK’ (from 2023 ‘Take Back The Night’ album)

‘Looking For Veins (Jam 1)’ (unreleased)

‘Seven White Horses’ (from 2023 ‘Take Back The Night’ album)

‘Cover Me’ (from 2020 ‘Love Potions’ album)

‘Chantilly Boy’ (from 2026 ‘The Beast Goes On’ album)

‘Cold Silver’ (from 2026 ‘The Beast Goes On’ album)

‘A Reptile Dysfunction (Jam 2)’ (unreleased)

‘Nothing Ever Changes’ (from 2026 ‘The Beast Goes On’ album)

‘Saturday’ (from 2026 ‘The Beast Goes On’ album)

starbenders.com

First up was Väin Wild, an unashamedly ‘big-hair-and-scarves-tied-to-mic-stands’ rock’n’roll sideshow.

Formed in late 2023 by singer Artem and guitarist Tizzy Wild, this British hard-rock band are dressed in the glitter, swagger and glorious excess of the 1980s. Their sound combines the arena-sized choruses and party-starting spirit of Bon Jovi and Van Halen with the grit, danger and street-level attitude of Guns N’ Roses.

Väin Wild make no secret of their ambitions. Every generation, they argue, produces a British rock ’n’ roll band ready to set fire to the prevailing musical landscape, and they are determined to be the next ones holding the matches. Their energetic revival of glam metal has already earned them a rapidly growing social-media following, drawn as much to the band’s magnetic personality as to their towering riffs, flamboyant image and unapologetically enormous hooks.

Having toured around the country in support of their 2026 debut album, the band are steadily building a reputation as a group best experienced at full volume, where the hair is high, the guitars are loud and understatement is politely asked to wait outside.

Artem has also become an enthusiastic online ambassador for the music that shaped the band, regularly appearing across their social channels to rank classic albums and songs, explore the history of glam and hair metal, and share opinions on the genre’s heroes, hidden gems and occasional crimes against hairspray.

His tactic has paid off, as earlier this month their Facebook page topped over 20,000 followers.

For fans of Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses and Van Halen, Väin Wild offer a knowingly modern spin on rock’s most gloriously over-the-top era.

Tonight was their third outing supporting Starbenders, having previously shared the stage at Southampton and Bristol, and although the early-doors crowd wasn’t thick on the ground, the band put all the energy they could into the show.

Choreographed stage poses – check. Fiddly neck-picking guitar solos – check. Call-outs to the ladies in the front row and appreciating a band t-shirt on an audience member – check. Oh, and their rendition of The Kinks’ ‘You Really Got Me’ – also check.

Upcoming shows:

15th July – Manchester

25th July – Southend

7th August – Southampton

28th August – London

26th September – London

Väin Wild:

Artem – vocals

Tizzy Wild – guitar

? – bass

? – drums

Väin Wild setlist:

‘High Night’ (from 2026 ‘Väin Wild’ album)

‘Paving The Way’ (from 2026 ‘Väin Wild’ album)

‘You Really Got Me’ (The Kinks cover) (from 2026 ‘Väin Wild At Hydrus Live The Covers EP’ EP)

‘She Knows The Way’ (from 2026 ‘Väin Wild’ album)

‘Off The Chain’ (from 2026 ‘Väin Wild’ album)

‘Get Messy’ (from 2026 ‘Väin Wild’ album)

‘Moving On’ (from 2026 ‘Väin Wild’ album)

‘Whiskey’s Down The Drain’ (from 2026 ‘Väin Wild’ album)

linktr.ee/vainwild