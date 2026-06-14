An outstanding nursery founder has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Lucy Owen-Collins, 48, who set up Bee in the Woods, has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to early years education.

Ms Owen-Collins, who lives in Hove, started the kindergarten business in 2018 and now runs two Ofsted outstanding-rated nurseries, in Portslade and Stanmer, as well as a beach school and holiday clubs.

Bee in the Woods also runs home education groups, family play sessions and community wellbeing projects.

With more than 20 years of experience in environmental and outdoor education, her aim in starting a nursery was to create a childhood setting rooted in nature, play, community and a deep respect for children as capable learners.

And in less than 10 years, her small outdoor kindergarten has grown into an award-winning organisation providing year-round outdoor education and care for children and families across Brighton and Hove.

The honour recognises not only Ms Owen-Collins’s leadership of Bee in the Woods but also her wider contribution to the early years sector.

Alongside her role at Bee in the Woods, she has mentored educators, supported trainee teachers, delivered training and consultancy, worked with universities and local authorities and advocated nationally for the importance of play-based, nature-rich childhoods.

She said: “I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition. While my name appears on the award, it truly belongs to the many children, families, educators, volunteers and communities who have been part of this journey.

“Bee in the Woods has always been built on the belief that children deserve time, space and freedom to play, explore, take risks and develop a meaningful connection with the natural world.

“I also see it as recognition of the thousands of dedicated early years professionals across the country. Many have built their settings with heart because they care deeply about children and families.

“They pour their energy, creativity and often their own resources into creating places where children feel safe, loved and able to thrive.

“Behind every nursery are people working incredibly hard to support families, nurture children and create opportunities for their communities.

“I hope this award shines a light not only on Bee in the Woods but on the vital contribution the whole early years sector makes every day.”

Throughout her career, Ms Owen-Collins has championed children’s rights, outdoor learning and inclusive practice.

She has contributed to national conversations about the future of early years education and has worked to demonstrate how high-quality outdoor provision can support children’s wellbeing, confidence, communication, resilience and sense of belonging.

Bee in the Woods has become widely recognised for its innovative approach to early years education, blending child-led learning, outdoor play, environmental stewardship and community connection.

The organisation was named Nursery of the Year in 2022 and continues to champion a vision of childhood that prioritises wellbeing, belonging, curiosity and joy.

Ms Owen-Collins becomes an MBE as Bee in the Woods prepares to start a community fundraising campaign for a new wellbeing cabin at its Portslade site, creating additional space for children, families and staff.

As Bee in the Woods looks to the future, the organisation remains committed to its founding mission: creating environments where children can flourish, communities can connect and nature is at the heart of learning.