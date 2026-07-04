Brighton based Opal Mag is an emerging dream/fuzz rock artist with great promise, or as she describes her sound as “dreampop-slacker rock”. She’s certainly no stranger to us in the office and since dropping her debut solo single ‘Looking For’ on Thursday 5th September 2024. The track delves into the journey of an awakening and newfound connection with another person, unlocking hidden parts of the self that you never knew existed.

‘Looking For’ blends dream pop and fuzz rock, characterised by melodious synths, a gritty guitar solo and Opal’s ethereal floating vocals. The track showcases Opal’s unique ability to create a soundscape that is both nostalgic and refreshingly original, with its sweet yet bold musicality and confessional lyrical style. The single is paired with a picturesque music video, anchored by Opal’s siren stature. Each scene evokes a dreamlike state of mind inviting viewers to fully immerse themselves in the world of ‘Looking For.’ Watch the video HERE.

Last year, the Opal Mag single releases were ‘Love To See You Shine’, ‘I Don’t Like You, But I Love You’ and ‘Kitchen Song’, which incidentally got the remix treatment. Things have speeded up this year so far with the arrival of her ‘World End’ and ‘Kiss Me’ singles ahead of her ‘Goodbye Lavender’ debut EP, which was recorded over several days at Bam Bam Studios in Norfolk with producer Harry Jordan (The Big Moon, Sam Thomkins, Keo), the resulting six songs blend hazy, atmospheric soundscapes with confessional, unfiltered lyricism. Check them out HERE.

Born and raised in London, Opal grew up surrounded by music, setting the stage for a multitude of musical ventures that ultimately led to the rise of Opal Mag. Over the years, she has drawn inspiration from influential bands like Mazzy Star, Hole, The Sundays, The Breeders, and The Smashing Pumpkins, shaping her sound through a rich tapestry of experiences and memories. While these musical giants have influenced her journey, Opal’s work is distinctly marked by her own unique signature.

Opal Mag will be headlining at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Thursday 16th July courtesy of Round Ear Promotions.

There’s a trio of support artists on offer as well: Black Viiolet , Girl Apocrypha, and Pleasance.

Black Viiolet

Black Viiolet is solo project of Seattle-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Nicole Laurenne, who is well known in 60s garage rock and modern punk circles as being a founding member of American all-female garage-psych-rock outfit The Darts who formed in 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona, and Los Angeles. Prior to that she was in The Love Me Nots.

Versatility is now the name of the game with Nicole, who is a classically-trained pianist and her Black Viiolet project has witnessed a massive departure from her gritty rock world, and now sees her entrenched in uncharted territory, offering smoky, breathy vocals cooing over a mesmerizing blend of neo-soul, jazz, hip hop beats, spy-movie scores, vintage torch songs, and lounge. Black Viiolet has secured Nicole a wider cross-genre audience.

Black Viiolet releases began appearing in 2024 with a trio of single releases, followed by an EP. Last year she dropped two more singles, another EP and her debut long-player ‘After You’. This year Nicole has unleashed her second LP which is titled ‘Dark Blue’, which was preceded by the album’s title track as lead single.

linktr.ee/blackviiolet

Girl Apocrypha

We last caught up with Brighton based Girl Apocrypha a month ago when she and her band performed a taster half hour set at The Folklore Rooms as part of the successful ‘Girls Night Out’ mini-fest, which was spread across a trio of venues on 6th June. The other two establishments being Green Door Store and Pink Moon.

Our reviewer that witnessed this set was fellow Sussex based musician Christian Le Surf, who had also reviewed Girl Apocrypha at The Prince Albert back on 11th April as part of the multi-venue ‘Homegrown Festival’.

His Folklore Rooms account read as thus:

“GIRL APOCRYPHA – The Folklore Rooms 21:00 – 21:30

Girl Apocrypha is the prime example of an individual in the Brighton music scene who’s just totally driven to forming a voice and sound that’s 100% theirs. The relatively new brainchild of Emia Demir, notable for her involvement with Brighton bands Carne and (formerly) Faeser, Girl Apocrypha distils the worlds of grunge and indie rock with the infectious displays of Y2K pop aesthetics. Already finding relative success with her three current singles ‘Dealer’, ‘Madonna’, and ‘Thank God!’, Emia channels her image through a fabulously star-studded Epiphone and a regalia of pyjamas among the hazy fog of the Folklore Rooms. While keeping up to date with the latest in the Girl Apocrypha world on her social media, Emia had been teasing something which she revealed during the set. A new single? No. EP? Nope. It was a poem about how all birds are technically dinosaurs…! And then came the fattest grunge riff you ever heard in your life. Anyways, Girl Apocrypha continues to be one of my favourite artists in the Brighton scene currently, and I urge anyone missing out on the loop to join in and see her for yourself!”

Thus far this year, there have been three single releases from Girl Apocrypha, these being ‘Dealer’, ‘Madonna’ and ‘Thank God!’.

linktr.ee/girlapocrypha

Pleasance

We last caught up with Brighton based Alt Rock quartet Pleasance a month ago when they performed a taster half hour set at The Folklore Rooms as part of the successful ‘Girls Night Out’ mini-fest, which was spread across a trio of venues on 6th June. The other two establishments being Green Door Store and Pink Moon.

Our reviewer who witnessed Pleasance in action was Peter Greenfield, who is a backbone of the local music scene and is always keen to give his support to our rising stars. His account read as thus:

“PLEASANCE – The Folklore Rooms 20:00 – 20:30

Pleasance delivered a striking set, balancing beauty, strangeness and sheer dynamic force. Soph’s vocals anchored everything, shifting from whisper‑soft openings to sudden eruptions of noise that felt both liberating and unsettling. The second song snapped the room fully awake, its rock‑leaning surge setting a new temperature for the set, while the quieter passages let the synths cast a mysterious, almost spectral glow. Several tracks began in near‑isolation with just Soph and guitar, before the band crashed in with frenzied precision. By the time the heavier moments hit, the crowd was moving with them, giving Pleasance one of the strongest and most instinctive reactions of the day.”

A few days prior to their set with Opal Mag at The Prince Albert, Pleasance are performing a headline set at the aforementioned Pink Moon in support of their brand new ‘Casanova’ single – Details HERE.

linktr.ee/bandcalledpleasance

So overall this is going to be a night you don’t wanna miss!

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased from HERE.

linktr.ee/opalmag