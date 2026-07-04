Brighton Heroes SEA POWER are to headline an intimate and special one-off concert at Chalk in order to celebrate the venue’s 7th Birthday!

Joining them on the bill are two of the venue’s favourite acts of the last few years, the ever-incredible PICTISH TRAIL and the truly inspirational WILLIE J HEALEY, for what is lining up to be a very memorable birthday celebration!

This 7th birthday bash will be taking place at Chalk, which is located at 13 Pool Valley, Brighton, BN11NJ, on Thursday 22nd October.

SEA POWER

SEA POWER create music like shifting weather systems. Their cinematic, glacial, and majestic sound moves between beauty and noise with an elegance that feels both ancient and futuristic. Soundscapes drift and swell, ethereal one moment, thunderous the next, forming a universe entirely of their own.

Over twenty-five years, SEA POWER have carved out a singular place in modern music, releasing seven studio albums, acclaimed film work, and a BAFTA-winning score for the legendary game ‘Disco Elysium’. Their expansive vision has brought Mercury Prize recognition, top 10 records, and a legendary live reputation.

Onstage, SEA POWER turn performance into environmental theatre. Guitar monoliths tower, cornet and viola trace constellations above a world both beautiful and on the brink. Foliage, fog and glowing atmospheres create panoramic, immersive experiences where the post-industrial and the primeval collide. Time Out named them ‘Live Band of the Year’, a reputation reinforced by tours with the Flaming Lips, the Killers, and Manic Street Preachers.

linktr.ee/seapower

PICTISH TRAIL

Based on the Isle of Eigg in the Scottish Hebrides, PICTISH TRAIL is known for his wildly inventive electro-acoustic psych-pop.

To celebrate the recent release of his new album, ‘Life Slime’ on Fire Records, a sticky, shimmering swirl of sound and ooze (both metaphorical and literal), PICTISH TRAIL returns to the stage accompanied by his full live band. The album’s gloriously gooey title track also recently earned a Guinness World Record for the “Most Slime in a Music Video”, after 200 litres of slime were poured over his head during filming!

PICTISH TRAIL has toured the world as both headliner and support for the likes of Belle & Sebastian, Pavement, Mogwai, Sea Power, and KT Tunstall. He’s performed at major festivals including Glastonbury (Park Stage), Field Day, Camp Bestival, Deer Shed, Celtic Connections, Blue Dot, the Edinburgh Fringe, and every single edition of Green Man Festival (23 and counting).

pictishtrail.com

WILLIE J HEALEY

WILLIE J HEALEY is an Oxfordshire-born singer-songwriter whose blend of classic rock, British indie and funk-tinged soul has earned admiration from the likes of Alex Turner, Jamie T, Florence Welch and IDLES’ Joe Talbot. After breaking through with this 2020 album ‘Twin Heavy’, praised for its Neil Young-meets-Beatles charm, he expanded his sound with 2023’s ‘Bunny’, a record steeped in 70s funk, soul and falsetto-led grooves inspired by Sly Stone and Bowie’s ‘The Gouster’. Singles like ‘Tiger Woods’ and ‘Dreams’ revealed a more ambitious side, balancing dry wit with heartfelt explorations of love and change. Recorded with producer Loren Humphrey and top New York session musicians, ‘Bunny’ showcased Healey’s growth while leading to a major support slot on Florence + The Machine’s arena tour, cementing his reputation as one of the UK’s most intriguing and fast-rising artists.

williejhealey.com

Tickets for this special concert are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Listings of all of the forthcoming Live Music Events at Chalk can be located HERE.

Listings for all of the forthcoming Club Nights at the venue are available HERE.