Eighties popstar Holly Johnson has become a patron of Brighton-based HIV charity the Sussex Beacon.

Holly’s connection with the charity began in 2023, when he visited ahead of a show at the Brighton Dome.

He has now joined other high profile patrons Olly Alexander and Jill Nalder OBE as a patron.

Holly said “I’m so happy to add my name to the great work The Sussex Beacon have done over many years, supporting those with HIV and their

partners through so many difficult times.”

Rachel Brett, CEO of The Sussex Beacon added “We are incredibly proud to welcome Holly Johnson as a Patron of the Sussex Beacon.

“As one of the most influential cultural figures of his generation, Holly has been a powerful and inspiring voice for people living with HIV and the LGBTQ+ community. For decades, he has used his platform to challenge stigma, confront discrimination and inequality, and champion greater understanding, acceptance, and inclusion.

“Holly’s courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to speaking out make him an extraordinary advocate for our work. We are honoured to have him join the Sussex Beacon family at such an important time in our history.”