All eight people who were arrested yesterday (Saturday 13 June) have been released after thousands took to the streets of Brighton for two rival protests.

About 300 people turned out to support a “stop the boats” protest under the South East Patriots banner.

And about 4,000 attended a counter-protest called the Carnival Against Fascism.

Five men and three were arrested and all have since been released, Sussex Police said.

They were

A 22-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a constable in the execution of his or her duty. The man has been released on police bail until Thursday 13 August.

A 23-year-old woman, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of having a pyrotechnic article and to prevent a breach of the peace. Her case has been referred for an out-of-court disposal.

A 34-year-old woman, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker. She has since been conditionally bailed until Wednesday 8 July.

A 41-year-old man, from Hove, was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace. He was released a short time later without charge.

A 44-year-old man, from Worcestershire, was arrested on suspicion of common assault. He has been conditionally bailed until Tuesday 14 July.

A 53-year-old man, from Portslade, was arrested on suspicion of common assault. Following inquiries, he has since been released without charge.

A 58-year-old man, from Ditchling, was arrested on suspicion of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress, and with having a class B drug. He has since been conditionally bailed until Monday 13 July.

A 61-year-old woman, from Hove, was arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress. She has been conditionally bailed until Friday 31 July.

Sussex Police said: “More than 4,000 people gathered today (Saturday 13 June) to protest in Brighton city centre.

“We had a large policing operation in place, working with our partners to facilitate peaceful and lawful protest and ensuring the safety of all those involved and the wider public.

“A total of eight arrests were made, ranging from public order offences to assaults against emergency workers.”

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays, the police divisional commander in Brighton and Hove, said: “We understand that there was some disruption near the railway station and surrounding roads.

“Public order policing is complex and, while we understand this can be frustrating, we always balance the rights of all protest groups and the wider community.

“Public safety is always our priority. I’d like to thank the public for their patience while we worked hard in ensuring that all of those attending the city, for whatever reason, were able to do so safely.”